Plan your next adventure on the Ozark Trail at MDC’s Powder Valley Nature Center April 16

KIRKWOOD, Mo.—Missouri has its own extended through-hiking trail. The Ozark Trail leads hikers, backpackers, and in some portions equestrians and mountain bikers, through the Show-Me-States most picturesque Ozark country. With 430-miles and 14-sections, there are multiple ways to create your own adventure, from day hikes to multi-night backpack journeys.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is teaming up with the Ozark Trail Association and other partners to help people get started in exploring this Missouri wonder.

Join MDC and members of the Ozark Trail Association, avid trail users, and community partners for Exploring the Ozark Trail: Planning a Trip, a free program on Thursday, April 16 from 7 – 9 p.m. at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center. The event is open to anyone age nine years and up and will be an engaging introduction to backpacking on the Ozark Trail.

Participants will learn the trail’s history and discover resources to help plan a two-to-three-day backpacking trip. The program will explore the gear that makes a backpack adventure safe and enjoyable. There will be chances to connect with Ozark Trail partners to see all the trail has to offer—from planning support to on-trail experiences.

The evening begins with a presentation by the Ozark Trail Association in the nature center’s auditorium. Afterwards, attendees can meet with event partners in Powder Valley’s classroom and see skill demos, including how to pack a backpack and set up a tent.

Visitors can meet with other partners at the event including River City Outdoors, the Sierra Club, AmeriCorps, the Ozark Riverways Foundation, and the Alpine Shop.

The Ozark Trail: Planning a Trip program is free, however advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o52.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.