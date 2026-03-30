Discover nature at Runge Conservation Nature Center in Jefferson City in April

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JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to visit Runge Nature Center this April. Nature center staff have a variety of upcoming programs to help the public explore and enjoy nature this spring. Programs include but are not limited to:

Virtual Turkey Hunting: Field to Freezer April 9 from 5:30-6:30: Prepare for the spring turkey hunting season with this online event designed for all ages. Participants will learn how to preserve and display a turkey fan after harvest. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o56.

Prepare for the spring turkey hunting season with this online event designed for all ages. Participants will learn how to preserve and display a turkey fan after harvest. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o56. Citizen Science: Clean Creeks 101 April 11 from 1:30-3:30 p.m.: This hands-on program will provide participants with knowledge and resources to be stewards of nature at any level. There will be classroom time followed by an optional trip to a stream site for litter pick up and macroinvertebrate sampling. This event is designed for adults. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o5L.

This hands-on program will provide participants with knowledge and resources to be stewards of nature at any level. There will be classroom time followed by an optional trip to a stream site for litter pick up and macroinvertebrate sampling. This event is designed for adults. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o5L. Spring Birding April 16 from 6-7:30 p.m.: Between spring bird migration and songbird breeding season, this time of year is one of the best times to go birding. Join MDC staff for a leisurely, guided walk suitable for birders of all experience levels. Binoculars and field guides will be provided. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o5E.

Between spring bird migration and songbird breeding season, this time of year is one of the best times to go birding. Join MDC staff for a leisurely, guided walk suitable for birders of all experience levels. Binoculars and field guides will be provided. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o5E. Nature Yoga April 23 from 6-7:30 p.m.: Take time to explore the qualities of color, shape, and emerging forms in this yoga practice inspired by the changes from winter to spring. This event is designed for participants ages 14 and older. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o5R.

Take time to explore the qualities of color, shape, and emerging forms in this yoga practice inspired by the changes from winter to spring. This event is designed for participants ages 14 and older. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o5R. Discover Nature Women: Introduction to Crossbows April 30 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Discover the basics of crossbow shooting in a relaxed setting designed especially for women. Participants will learn proper form, crossbow handling, and techniques for shooting. This event is for participants ages 16 and older. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o5z.

For a complete list of events at Runge Nature Center this April, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z2u. All events are free to the public, and many require advance registration.

Runge Conservation Nature Center trails are open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. each day, and the nature center building is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The area is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.