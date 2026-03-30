MDC hosts several hunter education skills sessions in central Missouri in April

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to finish their hunter education certification in central Missouri this April. This training session is the final step to becoming hunter education certified, and the class is designed for participants ages 11 and older. MDC staff will be hosting several events throughout the month.

April 2 from 5-9 p.m. at Maries County Memorial Park: Maries County Memorial Park is located at 242 Ballpark Road in Vienna. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o5H.

Maries County Memorial Park is located at 242 Ballpark Road in Vienna. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o5H. April 9 from 5-9 p.m. at Runge Conservation Nature Center: Runge Conservation Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o5C.

Runge Conservation Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o5C. April 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. MDC’s Camdenton Office: MDC’s Camdenton Office is located at 783 Thunder Mountain Road in Camdenton. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o5j.

MDC’s Camdenton Office is located at 783 Thunder Mountain Road in Camdenton. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o5j. April 25 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the MaryLou Community Center Safe Room: MaryLou Community Center Safe Room is located at 821 Market Street in Truesdale. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o5F.

Prior to attending, participants will need to complete the knowledge portion of the certification process either online or by filling out the student manual chapter review questions. Those who choose to fill out the student manual will need to bring the booklet to the event for the instructor to review at no cost. The online knowledge portion and information about the student manuals can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt. Student manuals are also available at any MDC office.

Learn more about hunter education in Missouri at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.