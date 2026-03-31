Becker Transactions Announces Global Patent Portfolio Defining Future of Engineered Cell Therapy Manufacturing

STARKVILLE, MS, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indee Labs , a company pioneering microfluidic technologies for intracellular delivery, today announced the availability of its commercial-ready patented Hydropore™ platform, a next-generation non-viral delivery system protected by over 20 U.S. and international patents and patents pending. The portfolio is being exclusively represented by Becker Transactions , the world’s leading patent brokerage firm, for acquisition or licensing.The Hydropore™ platform addresses critical limitations in viral and electroporation-based delivery by enabling rapid, high-yield intracellular delivery with minimal perturbation of the cell state. Developed in collaboration with 3 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies along with Stanford University, UC San Francisco, and the Medical University of South Carolina, Hydropore™ allows scalable in vitro and ex vivo delivery across diverse cell types in under 30 seconds—without relying on viral vectors or proprietary reagents. Over 20 instruments have been placed around the world with >1,600 chips sold.“Engineered cell therapies are transforming medicine, yet current delivery methods limit potency and manufacturing efficiency,” said Ryan Pawell, Founder and CEO of Indee Labs. “Hydropore™ represents a fundamentally new approach. It provides a gentle, cell-size-independent solution that improves yield, preserves cell health, and accelerates translation from discovery to manufacturing.”The Indee Labs patent portfolio protects three core innovation pillars:• Hydrodynamic Delivery: Vortex shedding-based microfluidics permeabilizes the cell membrane gently and efficiently allowing for intracellular delivery.• Electrohydrodynamic Enhancement: Brief post-permeabilization electrophoresis enables access to the nucleus for direct DNA delivery and higher gene-editing efficiency.• Optimized Chip Design: Simple, micron-scale geometries support high-throughput manufacturing and reproducibility with industry standard equipment.Collectively, these patents secure the intellectual foundation for the ideal intracellular delivery platform, providing exclusivity through 2038 and beyond. Early access deployments have already demonstrated superior performance to market leaders such as Lonza’s Nucleofector and Thermo Fisher’s Neon systems ( https://www.indeelabs.com/publications-patents ).“The engineered cell therapy market is growing at over 70% CAGR on a per patient basis, and intracellular delivery represents one of its most valuable bottlenecks,” said Dean Becker, Chairman of Becker Transactions. “This portfolio gives acquirers immediate IP defensibility and a direct pathway to productization in both the research and therapeutic manufacturing markets.”Indee Labs’ technology has been recognized with multiple Good Design Awards and has already drawn commercial interest from various global pharmaceutical companies, instrument distributors and biotechs. The company’s intellectual property is unencumbered, fully assignable, and accompanied by a comprehensive clearance letter for its foundational patent family. HydroporeTM chips and instruments were developed with independent vendors capable of scalable manufacturing.About Indee LabsIndee Labs develops advanced microfluidic platforms for intracellular delivery, enabling safer, more efficient, and scalable manufacturing of engineered cells for therapeutic use. Collaborating with leading institutions such as 3 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies along with Stanford, UCSF, and MUSC, Indee Labs’ Hydropore™ technology eliminates the limitations of viral vectors and electroporation to accelerate the next generation of engineered cell therapies.About Becker TransactionsBecker Transactions is a leading patent brokerage firm founded and led by industry veterans. Our team has collectively facilitated over $11 billion USD in intellectual property transactions. With decades of experience collaborating with inventors, government agencies, top research institutes, universities, and major corporations, we specialize in technology monetization. We excel at identifying essential intellectual property assets and connecting them with strategic buyers seeking competitive advantages.For media inquiries, please contact: Olivia Becker Liv@BeckerTransactions.com

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