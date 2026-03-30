NATM Vendor Conference Returns as Strategic Hub for Growth Across Appliances, CE, Bedding and High-Performance Audio

Premium Audio Comes to Life at NATM John Riddle, Head of NATM NATM Vendor Conference Leadership Dinner

Nation’s Leading Independent Retailers to Convene in Frisco, TX July 20 - 23 Offering Unmatched Access, Insight and Execution for Vendor Partners

What sets NATM apart is not just scale—it’s the trusted relationships, direct access to decision-makers, and a level of collaboration that actually drives execution.” — John Riddle, Head of NATM

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Alliance of Trade Merchants (NATM), the premier buying group representing the nation’s most influential independent retailers, today announced its 2026 NATM Vendor Conference, taking place July 20–23 at the Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star in Frisco, Texas.“This is where the NATM Difference comes to life,” said John Riddle, Head of NATM. “What sets NATM apart is not just scale—it’s the trusted relationships, direct access to decision-makers, and a level of collaboration that actually drives execution. Our members don’t just talk strategy—they deliver results on the sales floor.”Bringing together senior retail executives and top vendor partners across major and luxury appliances, consumer electronics, bedding, and high-performance audio, the NATM Vendor Conference continues to stand apart as one of the industry’s most productive and results-driven events.Collectively, NATM’s member retailers represent more than $8 billion in buying power and reach over 70% of U.S. consumers—offering vendors a rare opportunity to engage directly with decision-makers who drive meaningful sell-through at retail. The organization is comprised of some of the most respected names in independent retail including Abt, ABC Warehouse, Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom, BrandsMart USA, Cowboy Maloney’s Home Store, Electronic Express, Nebraska Furniture Mart, P.C. Richard & Son, RC Willey and Walt’s TV & Appliance.Expanding Opportunity: The Rise of High-Performance AudioBuilding on its continued momentum, NATM is expanding its focus on high-performance audio—one of the fastest-growing, experience-driven categories in retail today.As consumers invest more in home entertainment and immersive experiences, NATM retailers are uniquely positioned to bring these products to life through demonstration, expertise, and in-store engagement.“NATM is already one of the largest television retailers in the United States, with our members collectively selling over a million units annually," said Riddle. "Every television is an audio opportunity. As consumers invest in higher-performance displays, they deserve an audio experience that matches. That’s where our members excel—pairing high-performance televisions with the right sound solutions, from soundbars to fully immersive systems.”A Different Kind of Industry EventDesigned as an exclusive, invitation-only experience, the NATM Vendor Conference is intentionally nimble, focused, and retailer-led—ensuring that every interaction is grounded in real-world retail insight and execution.Vendors gain:• Direct, one-on-one access to senior retail decision-makers• High-value, focused meetings designed for action• Real-time insight into consumer trends and retail performance• A collaborative environment built to strengthen partnerships and drive results2026 Conference Highlights• Welcome Reception & Networking Events• Vendor Showcase• One-on-One Meetings with NATM Members• Industry Insights & Strategy Discussions• Leadership Dinner & State of the IndustryTo learn more or request participation, visit www.natmvendor.com About NATM:Founded in 1970, the National Alliance of Trade Merchants (NATM) is a leading national buying group representing top independent retailers across major and luxury appliances, consumer electronics, and bedding. NATM members collectively reach more than 70% of the U.S. population and represent over $8 billion in buying power. Through collaboration, insight, and execution, NATM delivers measurable value for both its members and vendor partners.To learn more, visit www.natmcorp.com

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