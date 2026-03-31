Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital Named First Pediatric National Blood Clot Alliance VTE Center of Excellence™

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida—now designated as the nation’s first Pediatric VTE Center of Excellence™ by the National Blood Clot Alliance.

A new national benchmark in pediatric venous thromboembolism (VTE) care

Being designated as the first pediatric NBCA VTE Center of Excellence™ reflects our institution’s deep commitment to advancing both the science and systems of care for children with thrombosis.” — Neil Goldenberg, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Dean for Research at JHACH

ST. PETERSBURG , FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA) proudly announces the designation of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital as the nation’s first pediatric NBCA Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Center of Excellence™. This historic milestone establishes a national benchmark for excellence in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of blood clots in children.

“Being designated as the first pediatric NBCA VTE Center of Excellence™ reflects our institution’s deep commitment to advancing both the science and systems of care for children with thrombosis,” said Neil Goldenberg, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Dean for Research at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. “Pediatric VTE presents unique clinical challenges, and our focus is on prevention, timely diagnosis and coordinated, family-centered care.”

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital’s pediatric VTE program reflects a coordinated, multidisciplinary approach, bringing together experts across key specialties. Through standardized protocols and continuous performance review, the hospital is advancing prevention, early recognition and evidence-based care for children with VTE.

Venous thromboembolism (VTE)— including deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE)—is increasingly recognized yet often underdiagnosed in children. Risk factors such as central venous catheters, surgery, malignancy and prolonged immobility increase risk, highlighting the need for structured, multidisciplinary care.

Patients like Mallory, 15, and Luka, 8, reflect the impact of specialized pediatric thrombosis care.

“I think it’s an appropriate recognition that Johns Hopkins All Children’s would be deemed a Center of Excellence,” says Mark, Mallory’s father. “Because that is the level of care and expertise and kindness our family has experienced.”

“The most important thing for us was to find someone who was knowledgeable and who truly cared,” said Luka’s mother, Emanuelle. “To find a team of experts who not only participated in clinical research, but who also really listened to our family — it has made all the difference for Luka.”

“NBCA VTE Centers of Excellence™ represent leadership, accountability and innovation in blood clot care,” said Erin VanDyke, PA-C, Vice President of the NBCA Centers of Excellence Program. “Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital is setting a national precedent for pediatric VTE care.”

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital joins a growing national network of NBCA-designated Centers of Excellence advancing best practices in blood clot prevention and treatment while promoting awareness, education and earlier recognition of venous thromboembolism.

“We’re delighted to receive this designation,” said Marisol Betensky, M.D., MPH, director of the Thrombosis Program at Johns Hopkins All Children’s. “Our focus has always been on delivering the best possible care, making safety a priority and ensuring excellent outcomes, and this recognition is an honor and reflection of that.”

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About the National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA)

Established in 2003, the National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA) is the nation’s leading nonprofit patient advocacy organization dedicated to advancing the prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment of life-threatening blood clots. NBCA works with patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals and public health partners to improve outcomes and reduce the burden of venous thromboembolism nationwide.

NBCA’s national network of Centers of Excellence includes leading institutions across the United States advancing best practices in blood clot care.

Through its Centers of Excellence program and broader national initiatives, NBCA leads efforts to advance standardized, evidence-based care for venous thromboembolism, while driving community awareness, patient education, and efforts to improve surveillance, reporting and quality across healthcare systems.

NBCA’s work is guided by the belief that no one should die from a preventable blood clot.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, located in St. Petersburg, is a leading pediatric hospital on Florida’s west coast, providing care across more than 50 specialties. U.S. News & World Report ranked Johns Hopkins All Children’s the #1 pediatric hospital in Florida in 2025–2026 for the third consecutive year, with eight specialties among the nation’s best.

Originally founded in 1926, the hospital is dedicated to advancing pediatric care through clinical excellence, research, education and advocacy, with a focus on improving outcomes for children and families across the region.

For JHACH media inquiries, contact:

Ellen McVay

Email: ellen.mcvay@jhmi.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.