Hydrolix Named to Inc. Regionals: Pacific List of Fastest-Growing Companies

Portland-based real-time data platform achieves 650+ customer growth in 24 months.

We are growing so quickly because we are solving real customer problems. Collecting and making sense of petabyte-scale data overwhelms traditional platforms, but not Hydrolix.” — Michael Cucchi

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hydrolix, the real-time data platform for internet-scale operations, today announced it has been ranked fourth out of 135 companies in Inc.'s 2026 Regionals: Pacific list, recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska.The company has demonstrated exceptional growth across multiple dimensions, expanding from four to more than 650 customers globally in just 24 months while growing employee headcount from 40 to over 200 in two years.Hydrolix is the only platform that can ingest and analyze petabyte-scale digital operations and security data and deliver insights in seconds. The company's high-performance architecture delivers sub-10-second query speeds while providing industry-leading compression that reduces storage costs by up to 98%, enabling organizations to retain and analyze all their data without the crippling costs that have traditionally forced difficult trade-offs."We are thrilled to receive this honor from Inc.," said Michael Cucchi, CMO at Hydrolix. "We are growing so quickly because we are solving real customer problems. Collecting and making sense of petabyte-scale data overwhelms traditional platforms, but not Hydrolix. In the past, as data volumes grew, performance would degrade, and this would cause minutes to hours of delays to surface critical insights and skyrocketing costs to manage. And now, as we see the acceleration of AI and Agentic AI across the industry, not only will data continue to explode, but insights and decisions will be made in seconds, not minutes, and that’s exactly what Hydrolix is built to deliver.""Ask any engineering or security team what keeps them up at night and you'll hear the same things: exploding data costs, analytics too slow to act on, sampled data that obscures insights, and retention windows too short to be useful. Those are critical gaps that create real business risk. Hydrolix was built to eliminate them entirely, and 650+ customers in two years shows the market agrees," said Aaron Perman, General Partner at S3 Ventures and Board Member at Hydrolix.Hydrolix was founded in 2018 by Marty Kagan (CEO) and Hassan Alayli (founding CTO). Kagan, a veteran of Cisco and Akamai, co-founded Cedexis, a company that became a pioneer in observability for Content Delivery Networks. As Cedexis grew its customer base, the cost of storing critical real-time CDN data became one of the company's biggest expenses, second only to payroll. This cost burden became the catalyst for creating Hydrolix—a platform designed from the ground up to solve the fundamental economics of storing and querying massive volumes of streaming data.The company's momentum is reflected in its recent funding success, having closed an $80 million Series C funding round in April 2025, following a $35 million Series B round in May 2024. These investments have enabled Hydrolix to accelerate product development, expand its global customer base, and build the team needed to serve the world's most demanding digital operations.About HydrolixAbout Hydrolix: Hydrolix is a real-time data platform for internet-scale operations. The company enables organizations to ingest, store, and query petabyte-scale data in real time at a fraction of traditional costs. With industry-leading compression and sub-10-second query performance, Hydrolix delivers the speed, scale, and cost efficiency that modern digital operations demand. Hydrolix serves over 650 customers globally, including Fortune 500 companies and the world's largest content delivery networks. For more information, visit www.hydrolix.io. About Inc. Regionals: Inc.'s Regionals lists recognize the fastest-growing private companies across different regions of the United States. The Pacific region includes companies headquartered in California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska. Companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 through 2024, and must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022, to qualify.Media Contact: Abby Ross, Head of Corporate Communications, Hydrolix, abby@hydrolix.io

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