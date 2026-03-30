CannaFriends Announces “Brand New Vibes” Relaunch Event Featuring the Ying Yang Twins at The Duce in Downtown Phoenix

Amethyst Kinney, CEO of CannaFriends and owner of Blue Dream Entertainment. “Brand New Vibes” Relaunch and Networking Night will take place on Wednesday, April 15, from 6 - 10 p.m. at The Duce. CannaFriends is Arizona’s most established cannabis networking community. The “Brand New Vibes” event marks a definitive revolution for the organization as it expands its influence across the Southwest. CannaFriends provides a professional environment for the community to scale and succeed.

“This is so much more than networking. We’re defining the next chapter of Arizona cannabis culture together." - Amethyst Kinney

CannaFriends has always been the place where the real work of building this industry happens-face to face.” — Amethyst Kinney, CEO of CannaFriends and owner of Blue Dream Entertainment

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CannaFriends, Arizona’s most established cannabis networking community, is proud to announce its official evolution with the “Brand New Vibes” Relaunch and Networking Night. Taking place on Wednesday, April 15, from 6 - 10 p.m. at The Duce, this 420 week kickoff event marks a definitive revolution for the organization as it expands its influence across the Southwest.The evening will be headlined by the legendary Ying Yang Twins, bringing their iconic energy to the stage. Adding to the high-caliber lineup, NFL legend and cannabis advocate Kyle Turley will perform live with The Kyle Turley Band, showcasing his signature power country sound and his deep-rooted commitment to plant-based wellness.The Heart of the RevolutionAt the helm of this evolution is Amethyst Kinney, CEO of CannaFriends and owner of Blue Dream Entertainment. Amethyst has spent years as a pillar of the Arizona cannabis scene, turning her personal journey of health and resilience into a platform that empowers others. Known for her ability to bring industry titans and local entrepreneurs into the same room, she has steered CannaFriends from a grassroots gathering into an essential industry engine."CannaFriends has always been the place where the real work of building this industry happens-face to face. This refresh is a reflection of how much we’ve grown alongside our community. To be at this stage, collaborating with innovative partners like Hella Lit and hosting icons like the Ying Yang Twins, proves that the vision we had years ago was the right one. This is so much more than networking. We’re defining the next chapter of Arizona cannabis culture together." - Amethyst KinneyElevating the Experience: Innovation & Industry LeadersThe event also serves as the official launch pad for the Hella Lit app, a forward-thinking digital platform that is changing the narrative around cannabis. This partnership highlights the CannaFriends commitment to pairing long-standing community trust with modern innovation and Hella Lit’s focus on the future of cannabis engagement through innovation, education, and connection.The Brand New Vibes night is made possible by an elite roster of industry sponsors dedicated to elevating the Arizona space, including:Lucent EngineHella LitTrulieveElite Industrial SupplyMurphy BroadcastingLunchboxDimeGuardians of GanjaFENOEvolabAttendance & VIP OpportunitiesThis is a limited-occupancy event at one of Phoenix’s most storied venues.General Admission (1,100 available): Includes event entry, live entertainment, and premium industry networking.VIP Tickets (4,000 available): Includes early access at 5:30 PM, a $500 premium swag bag, VIP lounge access, and exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities with the evening's talent.Tickets are available now at www.azcannafriends.com ###About CannaFriendsCannaFriends is Arizona’s premier cannabis networking organization, fostering authentic connections between brands, entrepreneurs, and advocates. By hosting high-impact events, CannaFriends provides a professional environment for the community to scale and succeed. CannaFriends is a division of Blue Dream Entertainment, a brand development agency specializing in the plant medicine and cannabis industry founded by Amethyst Kinney to provide high level representation and community-driven strategy for the modern cannabis era.

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