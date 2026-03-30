News Release on ʻŌhiʻa Restrictions for Merrie Monarch Travelers

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE & BIOSECURITY

ʻOIHANA MAHIʻAI A KIAʻI MEAOLA

SHARON HURD

CHAIRPERSON

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

DEAN M. MATSUKAWA

DEPUTY TO THE CHAIRPERSON

KA HOPE LUNA HOʻOKELE

MERRIE MONARCH TRAVELERS REMINDED OF

ʻŌHIʻA QUARANTINE RESTRICTIONS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 30, 2026

NR26-05

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity (DAB) is reminding travelers attending the Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo next week that quarantine restrictions remain on the transport of ʻōhiʻa from Hawai‘i Island due to the fungal plant disease, rapid ʻōhiʻa death (ROD), which is devastating to native forests. The Merrie Monarch Festival takes place from April 5 – 11.

The quarantine has been in place since 2015 and restricts the movement of ʻōhiʻa plants and plant parts, including flowers, leaves, seeds, stems, twigs, cuttings, untreated wood, logs, mulch, green waste and frass (sawdust from boring insects) and any soil from Hawai`i Island. Even if the ʻōhiʻa originated from another island, it may not be transported off of the island. Transport of such items is only allowed with a permit issued by the DAB Plant Quarantine Branch (PQB).

PQB inspectors will be stationed at airports in Hilo and Kona on Sunday and Monday, April 12 and 13, to collect any ʻōhiʻa material, which will be respectfully returned to the native forests on Hawai‘i Island.

At the event, the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resilience will provide hoʻihoʻi baskets to collect any ʻōhiʻa. Baskets will also be stationed at the Hilo and Kona airport PQB offices.

A travel alert flyer has been posted on the DAB website at: https://dab.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/ROD-Travel-Alert-Sign-12x18_09_FINAL.pdf

In August 2015, the then Hawaiʻi Board of Agriculture (now named the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture and Biosecurity) issued an emergency quarantine to stop the spread of ROD from Hawaiʻi Island to other islands. A permanent quarantine rule was established in 2016. Any person who violates the quarantine rule may be charged with a misdemeanor and fined not less than $100 with a maximum fine of $10,000. For a second offense committed within five years of a prior conviction under this rule, the person or organization shall be fined not less than $500 and not more than $25,000.

The Merrie Monarch Festival draws dozens of hula hālau and hundreds of spectators to Hawai‘i Island. It is important to note that the very act of harvesting ʻōhiʻa may spread the disease, as spores may be carried in soil and by harvesting tools, vehicles, shoes and clothing to uninfected areas.

ROD was first noticed in 2010 in Puna. In 2014, the fungus was initially identified as Ceratocystis fimbriata by researchers at the U.S. Department of Agriculture Daniel K. Inouye Agricultural Research Service. Recent research has reclassified Ceratocystis fimbriata into two distinct species that are new to science, Ceratocystis lukuohia and Ceratocystis huliohia. It is estimated that at least one million ʻōhiʻa trees have been killed by ROD just on Hawai‘i Island alone.

The disease was detected on Kauaʻi in 2018 and on O‘ahu in 2019. Also in 2019, one ʻōhiʻa tree on Maui was infected and destroyed and ROD has not been detected on the island since. It is not known how or where the disease entered the state.

Travelers seeking more inspection information may contact DAB’s Plant Quarantine offices:

Hilo – 808-961-9393 Honolulu – 808-837-8413

Kona – 808-326-1077 Maui – 808-872-3848

Kauaʻi – 808-241-7135

More information on ROD may be found at:

Photos:

Photo #1 of previous inspection at Hilo International Airport.

Photo #2 of previous inspection at Hilo International Airport

Photo of lei poʻo not allowed to be transported from Hawai‘i Island.

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