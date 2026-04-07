Inc. Names Lightning Docs a 2026 Fastest-Growing Private Company in the Pacific

Companies on the Inc. Regionals: Pacific list had a median growth rate of 93 percent.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Lightning Docs, the official loan document software of the American Association of Private Lenders, has been ranked No. 76 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Pacific list – the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Pacific. The region includes California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska.An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent small businesses driving growth across the Pacific economy. Companies on this year’s list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.“It’s an honor to be recognized among these terrific companies,” said Nema Daghbandan, CEO of Lightning Docs. “Lightning Docs’ growth is fueled by the success of our clients, who leverage our software to scale their businesses with ease. From 2024 to 2025, Lightning Docs users, the leading private lending companies in the country, grew their transactions nearly three times more than the private lending industry on average, demonstrating that by combining powerful automated software with best-in-class legal compliance, Lightning Docs enables lenders to grow faster and with greater confidence.”Since 2021, Lightning Docs has grown:1. Revenue by 661%2. Number of users by 318%3. Total number of loan transactions by 826%4. Total dollar amount of loan origination by 600%In 2025 alone, Lightning Docs serviced 64,000 loans to 331 users, generating a loan origination amount of $35 billion. Moreover, Lightning Docs has proven growth potential not just as a standalone company, but also for its clients: According to third-party data aggregator Elementix, private lending transactions grew 21.4% from 2024 to 2025. Private lenders using Lightning Docs since the start of 2024, meanwhile, almost tripled this growth rate, increasing transactions by 58.3% over the same time frame. Simply put, Lightning Docs allows DSCR, RTL and other business-purpose lenders and wholesale mortgage companies to accelerate their growth far beyond their competitors.Between 2022 and 2024, these 134 private companies had a median growth rate of 94 percent; by 2024, they’d also added 7,503 jobs and $2.5 billion to the region’s economy.Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, will be available beginning March 31 at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/pacific “The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.Lightning Docs is a fully automated, software solution that transforms document preparation by delivering state-compliant, attorney-quality, business purpose loan documents instantly. By reducing costs and turnaround times while handling even the most complex transactions, Lightning Docs is redefining efficiency and excellence in the private lending industry.More about Inc. and the Inc. RegionalsMethodologyThe Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com. About Lightning DocsInitially developed by the partners of Fortra Law, the nation’s largest private lending law firm, Lightning Docs is the industry’s leading automated loan document software designed specifically for private lenders. The platform instantly produces attorney-grade, compliant loan documents, helping lenders save time and scale up their businesses, and is utilized by 60% of the nation’s top fifty private lenders. For more information, visit www.lightningdocs.ai.

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