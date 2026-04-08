Garage Door Doctor Announces New Partnership with MaestroShield to Expand Service Offerings

MaestroShield Retractable Garage Door Screen Now Available at Garage Door Doctor

This partnership allows Garage Door Doctor to provide versatile screen solutions designed for garages, patios, storefronts, and other large openings.

These retractable screen systems are a natural extension of what we already do; helping homeowners and businesses maximize the functionality, comfort, and appearance of their spaces.” — Jared Grisé

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Garage Door Doctor, a leading provider of residential and commercial garage door installation and service in the Charlotte region, is proud to announce a new dealer partnership with MaestroShield, a trusted manufacturer of retractable screen systems.This strategic partnership marks an expansion of Garage Door Doctor’s service offerings, allowing the company to provide professionally installed retractable screen solutions for both residential and commercial customers.MaestroShield retractable screens are designed to enhance comfort and usability across a wide range of applications, including garages, patios, lanais, storefronts, and other large openings. These systems offer protection from the sun, insects, and weather while maintaining airflow and visibility, and can be customized to fit openings up to large-scale dimensions.“Expanding our product offering with MaestroShield allows us to deliver even more value to our customers,” said Jared Grisé of Garage Door Doctor. “These retractable screen systems are a natural extension of what we already do; helping homeowners and businesses maximize the functionality, comfort, and appearance of their spaces.”Founded in 2005, MaestroShield manufactures its products in the United States and supports a nationwide network of trained dealers, providing high-quality, reliable systems backed by professional support and training.With this partnership, Garage Door Doctor continues its mission of delivering high-quality products, expert installation, and exceptional service while evolving to meet the growing needs of its customers.About Garage Door DoctorGarage Door Doctor is a locally owned and community-focused garage door company serving Charlotte, North Carolina, and the surrounding areas since 2005. The company specializes in residential and commercial garage door repair, installation, and replacement services. Offerings include same-day garage door repairs, spring and opener repair, panel replacement, routine maintenance, and new garage door installations featuring high-quality brands such as LiftMaster, CHI, Haas, Clopay, and Amarr.Known for transparent, upfront pricing and fully stocked service trucks, Garage Door Doctor is committed to first-time fixes and dependable service. All technicians are background-checked and professionally trained, ensuring safety, professionalism, and peace of mind for homeowners and business owners alike. With a strong local reputation backed by thousands of positive Google reviews and an A+ Better Business Bureau rating, Garage Door Doctor continues to serve the Charlotte community with integrity, reliability, and pride.

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