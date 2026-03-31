The Mother Earth Effect Book Becomes a #1 Bestseller

The Mother Earth Effect Soiree with author Olivia Ramirez Smith and Brand Ambassador Mariel Hemingway at The Wall Art Gallery in Miami

A Celebratory Launch Event was held on March 26th at The Wall Art Gallery in Miami

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mother Earth Effect has reached #1 Bestseller status, marking a significant milestone for a book that is already connecting with women worldwide.Led by author Olivia Ramirez Smith and co-authored by 21 women, the book brings together a collection of personal stories centered on one core idea: healing begins with reconnection to the Earth. Contributors share their experiences navigating chronic illness, inflammation, stress, anxiety, depression, hormonal imbalance, insomnia, and burnout, while seeking a path toward balance and well-being. Through firsthand accounts, the authors explore how simple practices such as walking barefoot outdoors, spending intentional time in nature, or incorporating indoor earthing products into daily routines have supported their physical and emotional reset.The book is not positioned as a prescriptive guide, but rather as an invitation encouraging readers to slow down, listen to their bodies, and reconnect with natural rhythms. With a foreword by Mariel Hemingway, who also serves as Brand Ambassador, The Mother Earth Effect bridges traditional, earth-based wisdom with modern lifestyle challenges, offering accessible insight grounded in lived experience. The book’s success was celebrated during an official launch event on March 26 at The Wall Art Gallery in Miami. The evening brought together authors, partners, and supporters in recognition of both the book and the broader movement it represents.The event was hosted by Virgilia Virjoghe, CEO of VV Global Partners, and Lisa Vrancken, CEO of BE …Creative Agency alongside publisher Michael Butler of Beyond Publishing. Special thanks to Eduardo Tamayo, owner of The Wall Art Gallery, as well as event sponsors Askur Gin, Helix7 Vodka, Icelandic Glacial, and Bella Principessa Prosecco.This milestone reflects the continued growth of Olivia Ramirez Smith, CEO of The Mother Earth Effect, LLC, as she builds a platform focused on connection, education, and holistic wellness.About The Mother Earth Effect, LLC a wellness and education company focused on helping individuals reconnect with nature. Through indoor earthing products, content, and community, the company supports a more balanced and grounded approach to modern living.

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