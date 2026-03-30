NEBRASKA, March 30 - Two Nominees Forwarded for Court of Appeals in the Sixth Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the Court of Appeals in the Sixth Judicial District advanced two names for consideration by Governor Jim Pillen: Michael E. Piccolo of North Platte and John P. Rademacher of Kearney.

The Court of Appeals Sixth Judicial District consists of Arthur, Banner, Blaine, Brown, Box Butte, Buffalo, Chase, Cherry, Cheyenne, Custer, Dawes, Dawson, Deuel, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Garden, Gosper, Grant, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Keya Paha, Kimball, Lincoln, Logan, Loup, McPherson, Morrill, Perkins, Red Willow, Rock, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, Sherman, Sioux, Thomas, and Valley counties.

The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Frankie J. Moore.