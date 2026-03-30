NEBRASKA, March 30 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Issues Statement Upon Dismissal of Detention Facility Lawsuit

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen provided the following statement upon dismissal of a lawsuit filed in Red Willow County challenging the authority of the state to enter into a contract with the Department of Homeland Security to utilize the Work Ethic Camp in McCook as a detention facility.

“This is a huge victory and the right decision. I appreciate the considered and well-reasoned opinion by the presiding judge to affirm the state’s authority to use WEC for this purpose.

The WEC has been undergoing modifications that will allow it to house up to 300 detainees, as per the agreement that was signed last year. The resulting federal funding will cover the costs associated with staffing and operating the facility until the conclusion of the contract.

Nebraska has been and will continue to assist DHS and ICE in assuring that criminal illegal aliens are housed appropriately and securely. This partnership with President Trump’s Administration to deliver on his promise to secure our country has been a success, and it will continue.”