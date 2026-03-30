ADAO ANNOUNCES GLOBAL ASBESTOS AWARENESS WEEK 2026 (APRIL 1–7) TO PREVENT EXPOSURE AND ELIMINATE ASBESTOS-CAUSED DISEASE

Educating the Public About the Health Risks of Asbestos Brings Resources and Hope to Workers and Families Worldwide

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), an independent nonprofit dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure through education, advocacy, and community engagement, announced April 1–7 as the 22nd Annual Global Asbestos Awareness Week (GAAW) to raise awareness about the dangers of asbestos exposure and promote prevention.ADAO brings together scientists, public health leaders, labor organizations, policymakers, advocates, and families to share trusted information and advance solutions that protect public health from asbestos-caused disease.“More than two decades after we launched Global Asbestos Awareness Week, the message remains clear. Asbestos exposure is preventable, and prevention saves lives,” said Linda Reinstein, President and CEO of the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization and co-founder of the international campaign. “By sharing trusted science, elevating the voices of those affected, and advancing policy solutions like the Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now Act (ARBAN), we can protect workers, families, and future generations from this entirely preventable asbestos-caused disease.”Global Asbestos Awareness Week materials will be shared in multiple languages, including English, French, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Ukrainian, expanding access to life-saving information worldwide.Asbestos is a known human carcinogen with no safe level of exposure. Although banned in more than 70 countries, asbestos remains legal and lethal in the United States. Each year, more than 40,000 Americans die from asbestos-related diseases, while more than 200,000 people worldwide die from illnesses linked to asbestos exposure.“Asbestos remains one of the world’s deadliest occupational and environmental carcinogens,” Reinstein said. “Tragically, more than 200,000 people around the world die each year from entirely preventable asbestos-related diseases. Global Asbestos Awareness Week reminds us that prevention is possible and that eliminating asbestos is essential to protecting public health.”ADAO continues to expand global education and prevention efforts that protect workers and communities from asbestos exposure. In collaboration with the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH), the British Occupational Hygiene Society (BOHS), and other partners, ADAO will share educational resources, expert insights, and personal stories from individuals whose lives have been forever changed by asbestos exposure.A Virtual Candlelight Vigil honoring those lost to preventable asbestos-caused diseases and reaffirming a shared commitment to prevention will conclude the week.This year’s daily themes include:April 1: Ignite the Movement: Legacy, Facts, and Cancer PreventionApril 2: Global Asbestos Crisis: The Human Cost of InactionApril 3: Inspire Change: Art, Advocacy, and ActionApril 4: Demand Justice: Prevention Through Law and PolicyApril 5: Unite Globally: Workers, Health, and SafetyApril 6: Empower Prevention: Technology for Global AccessApril 7: Virtual Candlelight Vigil to Honor and Remember Asbestos Victims WorldwideNow in its 22nd year, Global Asbestos Awareness Week continues to expand by sharing life-saving information in multiple languages, strengthening international partnerships, and promoting accessible digital tools that help prevent asbestos exposure.ADAO invites individuals and organizations worldwide to join Global Asbestos Awareness Week 2026 and help prevent asbestos exposure and eliminate asbestos-caused diseases.About ADAOThe Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) is the largest independent nonprofit in the U.S. dedicated to eliminating asbestos-caused diseases through education, advocacy, and community partnerships. For more information, visit https://www.asbestosdiseaseawareness.org

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