myStoria Closes $1.625M Seed Round Led by Graphite Ventures to Expand Reproductive Health Platform

Startup expands AI-powered support platform beyond fertility to cover the full reproductive health lifecycle, including PCOS, endometriosis, and perimenopause

KITCHENER, ON, CANADA, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- myStoria, a platform that combines AI with trained professionals to support patients in the coordination role the healthcare system never built for, today announced the close of a $1.625M seed funding round led by Graphite Ventures, with participation from Conexus Venture Capital, Adrenaline Fund, Phoenix Fire Fund, and a group of strategic angel investors.The Work Patients Already Do — Without SupportWhen a patient receives a diagnosis, a specialist referral, or a test result that landed in their portal before their doctor called, the healthcare system quietly hands them a second job. They become the project manager, medical historian, insurance coordinator, and advocate for their own care, all at once with no training, tools, and no support. myStoria is the first product built specifically for that person.“Reproductive health has the highest dismissal rates, the longest diagnostic delays, and the most fragmented care of any condition. That is why we started here. This funding lets us extend across the full lifecycle and build toward what we know this becomes. Nobody has ever built for the patient. Now we are. We are not fighting the system, we’re building the layer that was always missing from it.”— Jessica Chalk, Founder and CEO, myStoriaHow the $1.625M Seed Round Will Be UsedThe seed investment supports three strategic priorities:Proprietary Context Engine: myStoria’s intelligent context layer organizes a user’s complete health picture including documents, audio, photos, symptoms, and appointment history into a structured format optimized for AI comprehension. Seed funding will extend this architecture across the full reproductive health lifecycle, deepen the curated medical knowledge base, and expand the human-in-the-loop workflow where trained professionals review AI-generated guidance and add clinical context. Every user’s full history is retained and builds over time. The result is responses that are personal, accurate, and grounded in the full picture.Reproductive Health Lifecycle Expansion: Extending the full AI-plus-human model from fertility to painful periods, PCOS, endometriosis, perimenopause, and hormonal health, with condition-specific pathways for each.Consumer Scale via Mobile and Freemium Access: iOS and Android launch with a freemium model that makes AI guidance and health record organization free to start.Investor Perspectives:“What drew us to myStoria was their insight that complex healthcare is a burden failure, not just an information gap,” said Aaron Bast, GP at Graphite Ventures. “The team has built a defensible infrastructure play - not just another consumer app. By owning the patient’s ‘Whole Story’ of patient data, they are positioned to become the primary navigation layer for life-long health management.”“In complex care, patients are forced to become their own care coordinators—managing fragmented data, disconnected providers, and life-altering decisions with no real support. myStoria is built from a deep understanding of that reality. Jessica and her team are creating the patient-owned infrastructure the system has been missing. That’s what gives us conviction this can become a category-defining company.”— Alex Shimla, Principal, Conexus Venture CapitalBeyond Reproductive Health: The Long-Term VisionWhile myStoria’s current focus is reproductive health, the structural gap it is addressing is not condition-specific. Patients navigating cancer, heart disease, autoimmune conditions, or any health situation face the same absent infrastructure layer. Reproductive health is the wedge. The vision is to create a health partner for life.About myStoriamyStoria is headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario. The platform combines AI with trained professionals to support patients navigating fertility challenges, hormonal health conditions, chronic reproductive conditions, and the full reproductive health lifecycle. Founded by women who experienced firsthand the absence of coordinated care support, myStoria is the first product of its kind where the patient is the actual customer, not the clinic, the insurer, or the employer. Nobody has ever built the infrastructure to support patients in the coordination role they are already playing. Now they have. Free to start at mystoria.com Media ContactMeaghan KayHead of Marketingmeaghan@mystoria.com905-699-5046

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