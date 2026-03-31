Spotter AI Expands Sentinel Platform with AI Powered Hiring, Verification, and Compliance Solutions

Sentinel by Spotter AI Sentinel by Spotter AI Sentinel by Spotter AI

The motor carrier hiring, compliance, scoring, and recruiting platform now adds improved driver applications and employment verification.

DARIEN, IL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spotter AI has announced new updates to Sentinel, its AI powered hiring, screening, and compliance platform designed to simplify recruiting and regulatory oversight for motor carriers. Built to help carriers reduce recruiting costs, improve safety, and streamline compliance, Sentinel enables faster and more informed hiring decisions while helping fleets maintain stronger adherence to Department of Transportation (DOT) and FMCSA regulations.

Customizable Digital Driver Application:

The Sentinel update introduces a digital driver application that streamlines recruiting, compliance, and onboarding in one seamless workflow. Carriers can create branded applications, collect driver information and documents, and distribute forms securely across multiple channels. Built in automation captures consent, generates required legal documents, and instantly creates complete driver profiles, giving recruiters real time visibility to quickly review, verify, and advance candidates with greater speed and accuracy.

- Build and brand digital driver applications for your fleet

- Add custom fields for work history, accidents, certifications, and endorsements

- Use conditional questions based on driver responses

- Upload documents such as CDL licenses and medical cards

- Include e signature fields for compliance forms

- Share applications through secure links via SMS, email, or website

- Track submissions in real time and store responses in the driver’s Sentinel profile

Automated Employment Verification:

Sentinel enhances driver screening with automated verification, allowing carriers to confirm work history, safety performance, and required disclosures through secure, structured requests. The platform captures time stamped responses, flags inconsistencies, and feeds verified data into risk scoring and compliance systems for better hiring decisions. It also removes the need for employer participation by using AI to source verified contact information.

- Send digital verification requests to previous employers

- Confirm employment dates and job roles

- Collect accident history and safety records

- Document drug and alcohol violation responses when required

- Capture secure, time stamped employer responses

- Flag differences between driver provided and employer confirmed information

- Feed verified data into Sentinel’s risk scoring and compliance tracking system

- Generate a PDF containing all response fields and prior employer signatures

“Sentinel was designed to simplify the hiring and compliance process for trucking fleets while giving them better visibility into driver history and risk. With updates like customizable driver applications and automated employment verification, we’re helping carriers collect better information, move faster, and make more confident hiring decisions. Our goal is to remove friction from the process so fleets can focus on building safer, more reliable operations.” - Gabriel Stonys, President of Spotter AI

To learn more visit www.spotter.ai/sentinel

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