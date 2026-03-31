The Mattress Clinic Receives 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Mattress Store in Moore, Oklahoma

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MOORE, OK, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quality Business Awards has recognized The Mattress Clinic as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Mattress Store in Moore, Oklahoma. This distinction celebrates The Mattress Clinic's commitment to exceptional customer service, premium-quality offerings, and strong industry performance throughout the past year.The Quality Business Awards annually highlight companies that set a benchmark for excellence in their industry. Award recipients are selected based on public reputation, customer satisfaction, multi-platform feedback, and consistent operational performance.The Mattress Clinic is a locally owned mattress store in Moore, Oklahoma that has built its reputation around helping customers understand comfort and support before making a purchase. Established in 2014, the family-owned showroom was created to provide a better mattress shopping experience built on education rather than pressure. As a trusted mattress store in Moore, Oklahoma serving customers throughout the Oklahoma City metro, The Mattress Clinic allows shoppers to compare mattresses, adjustable bases, and sleep products in person inside a relaxed and informative showroom environment.Inside the Moore showroom, visitors can explore a wide range of sleep solutions including memory foam mattresses, hybrid mattresses, latex mattresses, and traditional innerspring mattresses, along with adjustable bases and supportive bedding designed to improve sleep comfort. By allowing customers to test and compare products side by side, the store focuses on helping people make confident decisions about comfort, support, and long-term sleep quality.The Mattress Clinic also features the largest massage chair showroom display in the state of Oklahoma, with multiple premium massage chairs available to experience in person. Because of this extensive display and product knowledge, customers frequently travel from across Oklahoma and neighboring states to compare massage chairs before purchasing. Because of its extensive showroom and product expertise, The Mattress Clinic has become a destination for customers searching for massage chairs in Oklahoma who want to compare premium models in person before purchasing.Co-owners Trevor and Quynh Boerner built the business around listening first and understanding each customer's comfort preferences, sleep habits, and lifestyle before recommending products that genuinely fit their needs. Their goal is to create a welcoming environment where visitors can ask questions, learn about different mattress designs, and feel confident in their purchase without pressure.For customers who want deeper insight into comfort and support, optional medically informed sleep guidance is available from Quynh C. P. Boerner, APRN-CNP. While The Mattress Clinic is not a medical clinic, customers who wish to can discuss factors such as pressure relief, sleep posture, and comfort preferences with a medical professional who understands how sleep surfaces interact with the body. This optional guidance provides additional reassurance for individuals looking for more detailed support when selecting a mattress or adjustable sleep system.Proudly serving Moore, South Oklahoma City, Norman, and communities throughout the greater Oklahoma City metro, The Mattress Clinic continues to build its reputation as a trusted local destination for mattresses, adjustable bases, and massage chairs. Through its education-first approach, strong customer relationships, and commitment to honest recommendations, the showroom remains focused on helping every customer find the right solution for better sleep and everyday comfort.During the selection process, The Mattress Clinic stood apart for its consistent communication, integrity, and dedication to client success. The company has earned widespread praise from satisfied customers who frequently highlight professionalism, responsiveness, and exceptional service quality. The award criteria recognize businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher, supported by outstanding reviews across at least three independent platforms, minimal customer complaints, and active response to client feedback. Additional scoring considerations include ethical business practices, community involvement, and efforts to reduce environmental impact.Below are a few testimonials from The Mattress Clinic customers:"Absolutely love this store! Trevor was beyond helpful in helping us! Explained all types of stuff to help us choose the best mattress for us at a good price! We have gotten beds for the kids and now us! Definitely will be coming back in the future.""It's been several years since we originally purchased our mattress and adjustable base from the mattress clinic in Moore and the experience continues to impress us recently. The remote for our adjustable base was accidentally damaged, even though it's an older model that they no longer carry we stopped by the store to see what they could do. Trevor handled the situation and instead of trying to sell us a new adjustable base they were able to locate and replace the remote with a properly working one. That level of honesty and customer service is rare these days. Our mattresses have been excellent over the years and knowing that the mattress clinic stands behind their customers long after I sell, makes all the difference if you're looking for a local mattress store in Moore that truly cares about its customers and provides long-term support. This is the place to go. We couldn't be happier thank you Trevor.""The owner was more than kind. He treated us like family and used this machine to show what kind of pressure our body presented. The owner used this information to give us an assessment of the best mattresses that fit that requirement and why it was necessary. He then went to explain as we laid on each mattress, why it was he suggested that specific one and how it affected our spinal alignment. The owner also stayed past hours to show us a massage chair and tell us a little of his story of how he created the business. It was a blessing to meet the man, and I think anyone that has the pleasure would feel the same way.""I had a great experience here. Mr. Trevor Boerner was very attentive, friendly, and professional throughout the entire purchasing process. We purchased a mattress and two pillows at a very good price, and the quality is excellent. I highly recommend this place if you're looking for quality products at fair prices. I will definitely be back!"The Mattress Clinic team remains dedicated to helping every customer find the right mattress for their needs.

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