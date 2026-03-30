The Peppersaurus Sauce Company Makes Meals Roar with All-Natural Sauces and Marinades

Live on Kickstarter, Peppersaurus Sauce Company makes meals more exciting, with bold Jurassic flavors.

We believe great hot sauce should be fun, approachable, and packed with personality—never just heat for heat’s sake.” — co-founder Scott Brennan

HINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Peppersaurus Sauce Company , a line of all-natural sauces and marinades crafted for bold flavor and everyday cooking, is currently live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to expand its reach to new customers.Built around a commitment to simple, high-quality ingredients, Peppersaurus sauces are made without additives, preservatives, gums, or dyes. Each product is designed to deliver strong, distinctive flavor while maintaining a clean, all-natural profile—bringing a new level of intention to everyday meals.“We believe great hot sauce should be fun, approachable, and packed with personality—never just heat for heat’s sake,” says co-founder Scott Brennan on the inspiration behind the project. “What started as a passion for experimenting with home grown peppers quickly evolved into a mission: create all-natural sauces that make meals more exciting, spark conversations, and bring a little healthy Jurassic chaos to your kitchen.”Peppersaurus offers a lineup of four unique sauces, each crafted to deliver a different flavor experience and heat level. From bold and spicy to sweet and balanced, the collection is designed to complement a wide range of dishes while maintaining a consistent focus on quality and taste.Key Features of The Peppersaurus Sauce Line:• All-Natural Ingredients — Made without additives, preservatives, gums, or artificial dyes.• Small-Batch Production — Handcrafted in small batches to ensure consistency and quality.• Vegan-Friendly Recipes — Suitable for a wide range of dietary preferences.• Distinct Flavor Profiles — Four unique sauces, each offering a different balance of heat and flavor.• Versatile Use — Designed for marinades, cooking, and everyday meal enhancement.The current lineup includes Jurassic Jerk, a complex jerk sauce and marinade available in both regular and mild variations; Trifecta, combining three peppers for layered heat and flavor; Ginger Heat, featuring fresh ginger and Bonnet peppers; and Dino-Mite, a sweet mango-based sauce balanced with Scotch Bonnet heat.“Our sauces are the best tasting in their categories,” adds Brennan. “Each one delivers a unique experience, from bold heat to balanced sweetness, while staying true to an all-natural, small-batch process.”The Kickstarter campaign offers an opportunity for backers to experience the full range of Peppersaurus flavors and a special Peppersaurus mini cutting board.The Peppersaurus Sauce Company is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: www.kickstarter.com/projects/peppersaurus/the-peppersaurus-sauce-company-makes-your-meals-roar About Peppersaurus Sauce CompanyPeppersaurus Sauce Company is fueled by bold flavor, playful creativity, and a serious love for food. Our sauces are crafted to be more than just hot; they’re built to make your meals roar. From vibrant, flavor-forward blends to extinction-level heat, every bottle is inspired by the larger-than-life attitude of dinosaurs and the unforgettable taste of fresh peppers.For more information on Peppersaurus Sauce Company please visit peppersaurus.com ###

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