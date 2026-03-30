Burn Pits 360 Releases Toxic Exposure Clinician Guide to Support Healthcare Providers Caring for Veterans

Cover Image of the Toxic Exposure Clinician Guide

Burn Pits 360, a national nonprofit veteran advocacy organization, today announced the release of the Toxic Exposure Clinician Guide.

“This guide responds to what we consistently hear from providers. Clinicians need clear, structured information to ensure veterans receive informed and timely care.” ” — Rosie Torres, co-founder of Burn Pits 360

ROBSTOWN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Burn Pits 360 , a national nonprofit veteran advocacy organization, today announced the release of the Toxic Exposure Clinician Guide . This educational resource is designed to support healthcare providers in identifying, documenting, and treating conditions associated with military toxic exposures in veterans.Veterans deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, and surrounding regions were frequently exposed to toxic fumes from open-air burn pits, particulate matter, and other airborne hazards. These exposures are linked to chronic respiratory diseases, neurological conditions, autoimmune disorders, and more than 700 cancers, many of which are now recognized as presumptive under the Honoring Our PACT Act of 2022.While the PACT Act expanded access to care, many clinicians struggle to connect illnesses that present months or years after service to environmental hazards. The new guide serves as a comprehensive tool to bridge this gap in both the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Department of War (DoW) and private, non-VA settings.“This guide responds to what we consistently hear from providers,” said Rosie Torres, co-founder of Burn Pits 360. “Clinicians need clear, structured information to ensure veterans receive informed and timely care.”- The Toxic Exposure Clinician Guide includes:- A system-by-system overview of respiratory, neurological, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and oncologic conditions related to toxic exposure;- A detailed toxic exposure table outlining known substances and health impacts;- Maps of burn pit locations and occupational exposure risks;- PACT Act eligibility criteria and presumptive condition lists;- Screening guidance, red flag considerations, and VA documentation tips;- A Military Health History Card for clinical evaluation.Burn Pits 360 operates the nation’s only independent burn pit exposure registry. The Toxic Exposure Clinician Guide is available for digital download. Print copies are available by request, with costs associated for printing and shipping; email admin@burnpits360.org.About Burn Pits 360Founded in 2010 by Rosie and Le Roy Torres, Burn Pits 360 is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing education, advocacy, and a dedicated registry for veterans and families impacted by military toxic exposure.

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