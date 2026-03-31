myStoria Expands to the Full Reproductive Health Lifecycle

Expanded Platform and Mobile App Broaden Access to Reproductive Health Support

KITCHENER, ON, CANADA, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most people navigating a reproductive health challenge do not start with a diagnosis. They start with a problem. Periods that destroy their quality of life. A year of trying to conceive with no answers. A gut feeling that something is wrong and nowhere to go to figure out what.Today, myStoria, a reproductive health partner, launched its expanded platform, broadening beyond fertility navigation to serve the complete reproductive health lifecycle. The expansion follows the company’s recent $1.625M seed funding round and introduces a mobile-first experience with freemium access.“Someone navigating debilitating periods is carrying the exact same burden as someone navigating infertility — tracking symptoms across multiple providers, trying to surface patterns no single appointment can capture, not knowing if what they are experiencing is normal,” said Jessica Chalk, Founder & CEO of myStoria. “Providers can only work with what patients can bring them.”Why This Matters NowThe average person with endometriosis waits 7 to 10 years for a diagnosis. PCOS affects 1 in 10 people with ovaries and most go undiagnosed. Perimenopause symptoms are routinely dismissed as normal aging. Across reproductive health, the pattern is the same: patients know something is wrong, but they arrive at appointments without the organized history, language, or documented patterns that help a provider identify what.That infrastructure gap lands entirely on the patient. They become the sole coordinator of their own care tracking everything alone, carrying the cognitive load of every appointment and result, reconstructing the full picture for every new provider they see. The patient is the only continuous thread across their entire care journey. Nobody has ever built infrastructure to support them in that role.“No provider has the full picture. Not because they don’t want it, but because the system was not built to give it to them,” said Jessica Chalk. “When we help patients organize their story and show up prepared, the dynamic in the room shifts. The provider gets more. The patient gets more. The patient has always been the most important, most underutilized advocate in their own care. We set out to build what should have existed from the beginning.”That outcome is already playing out. Melanie Paradis, President and Founder of Texture Communications, was an early platform user and one of myStoria’s first employer adopters.“myStoria gave me the information, language, and confidence to ask for the right tests, leading to a diagnosis and treatment that changed my life. Texture Communications is proud to be an early adopter by providing this tool to all our staff, and we have seen how invaluable myStoria can be in helping people navigate a fragmented health care system.” — Melanie Paradis, President and Founder, Texture CommunicationsWhat the myStoria Platform IncludesThe expanded myStoria platform is built around seven core capabilities:Full Story Capture is a longitudinal health record in the user’s own words that persists across every session, so users never have to start over with a new provider or specialist.AI Navigation provides intelligent synthesis of a user’s full history to surface patterns, reduce cognitive load, and prepare users for upcoming appointments.Trained Professionals connects users with real health professionals who already know their complete story, available without a referral, waitlist, or diagnosis.Appointment Prep generates personalized summaries, questions to ask, and flags to raise so nothing critical gets lost in a 12-minute appointment window.Symptom Tracking is contextual, ongoing logging that connects patterns over time, going far beyond a period tracker to capture how the body is behaving across conditions.Condition Navigation provides dedicated pathways for PCOS, endometriosis, fertility challenges, perimenopause, and more.The Vault is secure, portable storage of health records and documents that users own and control entirely.AvailabilityThe myStoria platform is available now on iOS and Android and at mystoria.com. Free accounts include AI guidance and health record organization. Paid plans starting at $19 per month add access to trained professionals.About myStoriamyStoria is a reproductive health navigation platform built for every stage of your health journey. AI trained specifically for reproductive health, plus trained professionals who already know your full story so you always show up to appointments prepared and informed. The first infrastructure built around the patient, not the system. Based in Kitchener, Ontario, backed by Graphite Ventures.Media ContactMeaghan KayHead of Marketing, myStoriameaghan@mystoria.com905-699-5046

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