UNITAR and Intas Pharmaceuticals announce collaboration to expand Plasma4Life to India

30 March 2026, Geneva, Switzerland - The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited (Intas) have agreed to collaborate on the expansion of the Plasma4Life initiative to India. Building on Plasma4Life’s ongoing activities in Argentina and Malaysia, this next phase aims to support national efforts to strengthen systems related to plasma-derived medicinal products (PDMPs) and improve sustainable access for patients in India.

Plasma4Life is a UNITAR-led initiative focused on strengthening health systems through capacity-building, knowledge exchange, and multi-stakeholder dialogue. The initiative supports countries in promoting evidence-based policy development and improving patient access to safe and quality-assured plasma-derived medicinal products.

Through its expansion to India, Plasma4Life will provide a platform that brings together policymakers, clinicians, patient representatives, technical experts, and industry stakeholders to exchange knowledge and identify context-specific, sustainable solutions aligned with national priorities.

Plasma-derived medicinal products are essential for the treatment of many rare and chronic conditions.

said Ms. Ebru Canan-Sokullu, Head of Health and Development Programme, UNITAR. “Through Plasma4Life, UNITAR facilitates inclusive dialogue and supports countries in strengthening their health systems to ensure more equitable and sustainable access to these therapies.”

Intas Pharmaceuticals will contribute technical expertise and engage in knowledge-sharing activities within the framework of the initiative. Intas is a global leading multinational pharmaceutical company focused on development of PDMPs. Headquartered in India, the company is active in more than 85 countries worldwide. With established plasma processing and medicines production in India, Intas recently confirmed its commitment to the worldwide Plasma Medicines Industry through the acquisition of the Prothya Biosolutions Group, a global plasma-derived medicinal products business headquartered in the Netherlands.

We are pleased to collaborate with UNITAR in expanding Plasma4Life to India.

said Mr. Binish Chudgar, Chairman & Managing Director, Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited. “We understand the severe challenges patients face in accessing plasma therapies, particularly in LMICs and we are committed to providing more treatments for those who need them most.”