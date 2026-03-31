WGES GLOBAL™ 2026 ADVANCES INTERNATIONAL MOMENTUM AS LEADERS, INVESTORS AND INNOVATORS CONVERGE IN ATHENS

A WGES Global Symposium those present engage in high-level dialogue, build partnerships, and collaborate on global opportunities

WGES Global™ 2026 reports growing international participation ahead of its May 19–21 symposium in Athens.

WGES Global 2026 is where conversations turn into partnerships — and where access to opportunity is defined by who is in the room” — Professor Robert J. Gallagher

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global industries, investment priorities and cross-sector collaboration continue to accelerate, leaders, innovators and organizations are securing their participation in WGES Global™ 2026. Founded in 2009 in the United States, WGES Global™ will convene its 2026 international symposium in Athens, Greece, from May 19–21, bringing together participants from the United States, Greece and across Europe."WGES Global™ has been hailed as a premier platform where relationships are formed, partnerships are initiated and forward-looking initiatives take shape across infrastructure development, public health, AI and sustainable innovation. The individuals and organizations who choose to be present are the ones who position themselves ahead,” said Robert Gallagher, President of WGES Global, Inc. “WGES Global 2026 is where conversations turn into partnerships — and where access to opportunity is defined by who is in the room.”As the 2026 program continues to expand, international participation is building across industry, academia, government and the investment community, with organizations aligning early to secure visibility, engagement and strategic positioning within a highly curated global environment.The WGES Global Athens symposium is supported by leading academic and regional collaborators, including the University of West Attica, whose School of Public Health contributes to the academic and scientific dialogue of the symposium’s international framework. The 2026 symposium is being held with the additional support and participation of distinguished institutional and international collaborators, including under the auspices of Hellenic Ports Association, venue under the distinguished hospitality of the Holy Synod of Greece, supported by international media partnerships and engagement across global industry, government and investment leadership, reflecting the scale, credibility and international significance of WGES Global™ 2026.The 2026 agenda will explore key areas shaping global opportunity, including sustainable infrastructure and building performance, energy systems and grid integration, public health and AI, blue economy and maritime innovation, and investment and global partnerships.A highlight of the symposium includes the WGES Global™ NOVA Awards , recognizing organizations and leaders whose work is advancing innovation, sustainability and measurable global impact. The awards program brings together distinguished participants in an environment that combines recognition with high-level engagement and international visibility.Athens, long recognized as a historic crossroads of ideas, commerce and civilization, provides a dynamic setting for this next phase of global collaboration.In addition to the symposium program, participants will have access to curated networking and cultural experiences, including guided tours and optional travel opportunities extending to Mykonos, offering a distinctive combination of high-level engagement and destination experience.As participation continues to build, organizations and individuals are encouraged to secure their place and be part of the conversations, collaborations and opportunities taking shape through WGES Global™ 2026.More information, registration and additional program information are available at: www.wgesglobal.com or email professor@wgesglobal.com________________________________________ABOUT WGES GLOBAL™Founded in 2009 in the United States, WGES Global™ is a 501c3 non-for-profit, non-political NGO and serves an international platform that convenes top experts, innovators, entrepreneurs, policymakers and organizations to explore solutions and opportunities across energy systems, infrastructure development, public health and sustainable innovation.Through its previous 15 premier symposiums and collaborative initiatives, WGES Global™ has built its reputation for successfully connecting participants across academia, industry, government and the investment community to advance dialogue, partnerships and provides forward-thinking solutions addressing global challenges, circular economy and global opportunities.

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