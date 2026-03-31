Based Trading Cards Lands at Dave & Adam's Card World with Series 4 The Simulation

Based Trading Cards The Experience Box Cards from The Simulation Orange Pill in a Pack Series 4 - The Simulation Orange Pill in a Pack Series 4 - The Simulation

The card brand debuts at Dave and Adam's Card World this April with The Simulation, offering a one of one card redeemable for a 69000 dollar Dodge Challenger

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based Trading Cards is building momentum with a major national expansion, now available through Dave & Adam’s Card World, one of the most trusted destinations in the hobby. Orange Pill in a Pack Series 4: The Simulation is now offered in Hobby Boxes, Hobby Box Cases, and the highly anticipated Experience Box, giving collectors access to one of the most premium releases in the market. Being carried by Dave & Adam’s puts Based Trading Cards alongside some of the most recognized names in the hobby and marks another key milestone for the California based premium art collective.

The Simulation is Based Trading Cards’ most ambitious release to date, limited to 21,000 packs across just 875 boxes worldwide and designed as a physical antidote to the digital age. Blending 80s and 90s nostalgia with modern innovation, the collection features frameless chase cards, thermal interactive ink, glow in the dark elements, hidden easter eggs, and light bending foil packaging that delivers a glitch style visual effect. Every Hobby Box is serialized and number stamped to ensure verifiable scarcity, with select redemptions featuring original hand painted one of one artwork.

At the center of Series 4 is the ultra limited Golden Key Experience Box, capped at just 420 units worldwide and designed as a true luxury collectible. Each set includes custom white gloves, gold scissors, a leather binder, a gold plated oversized master key artifact, and a handcrafted miniature Challenger concealing the Golden Key Chase Pack, blending high end presentation with immersive storytelling. The One of One Golden Key Card, set as a headline prize, unlocks an industry first redemption for a custom 2021 BASED Dodge Challenger RT Scat Pack Widebody valued at 69,000 dollars USD.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN - Official Rules

Collectors can pre order The Simulation and The Experience Box today over Dave & Adam's Card World. - https://bit.ly/BTC_DA

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