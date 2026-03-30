Deer-resistant bulbs Deer-resistant bulbs Deer-resistant bulbs Deer-resistant bulbs Deer-resistant bulbs

Color That Lasts, Plants Deer Pass: Smarter Summer Bulb Choices

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flowerbulb.eu shares expert insights on deer-resistant summer-flowering bulbs, helping gardeners choose plants that thrive in deer-prone areas. Few things are more frustrating for gardeners than discovering deer have turned prized plants into an all-you-can-eat buffet. This summer, gardeners can enjoy vibrant blooms, support pollinators, and keep deer at bay with a smart solution: deer-resistant, summer-flowering bulbs.What makes a plant “deer-resistant”? Taste, scent, and texture. Many summer-flowering bulbs contain compounds that deer dislike, making them less appealing than more vulnerable plants. While no plant is fully deer-proof, these bulbs offer a reliable, attractive option for gardens facing hungry wildlife.Our Top Deer-Resistant Summer Bulbs:• African Lily (Agapanthus)• Ornamental Onion (Allium)• Naked Ladies (Amaryllis belladonna)• Begonias (Begonia)• Canna Lily (Canna)• Swamp Lily (Crinum)• Montbretia (Crocosmia)• Dahlia (Dahlia)• Bleeding Heart (Dicentra)• Sword Lily (Gladiolus)• Iris (Iris)• Spider Lily (Hymenocallis)• African Corn Lily (Ixia)• Dense Blazing Star (Liatris spicata)• Polyanthus Lily (Polianthes tuberosa)• Tiger Flower (Tigridia)• Calla Lily (Zantedeschia)Beyond their deer-resistant qualities, these summer bulbs are easy to grow and highly pollinator-friendly. Many attract bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds, adding movement and life to the garden while supporting local ecosystems. Gardeners can enjoy bold color, dramatic texture, and extended bloom time—without constant worry about browsing deer.Most deer-resistant summer-flowering bulbs are also low-maintenance, thriving in a wide range of soil conditions with minimal care once planted. The result is a garden that’s beautiful, resilient, and wildlife-aware—without sacrificing ease or impact. Learn more at: Flowerbulb.eu. Royal Anthos is a Dutch trade organization that represents the trade companies in flower bulbs and nursery stock products worldwide. For more information, visit www.anthos.org Flowerbulb.eu is a promotional agency for the flower bulb sector. Their goal is to educate and inspire new and experienced gardeners. They do not sell flower bulbs; they encourage consumers to visit their local retailer. High-resolution images are available royalty-free when citing FlowerBulbs.com as the source. Visit www.flowerbulb.eu for more information. Garden Media Group ignites buzz for clients, offers innovative public relations campaigns, and secures top media placements and partnerships. The boutique PR and marketing firm is known as the best in the home and garden, horticulture, outdoor living, and lawn and landscape industries. Its annual Garden Trends Report is among the most published trade and consumer news garden studies. Visit www.gardenmediagroup.com for more information.Disclaimer: Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

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