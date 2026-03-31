Smarket Masters Promotions Reaches New Heights in Automotive Marketing Through Digital Sales Events and Live BDC Service

Boost your dealership sales with proven showroom marketing strategies and sell 30+ cars in just 7 days with targeted promotions and high-converting offers.

Replacing traditional direct mail with rapid-launch digital campaigns, our company converts online engagement into high-volume appointments and showroom sales.

At Smarket Masters Promotions, we offer automotive dealerships the fastest way to get car buyers into dealership showrooms, Our system is built for speed, engagement, and results.” — Abi Chaparro

TRINITY, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smarket Masters Promotions, a Florida-based automotive marketing company, is setting a new standard in dealership advertising by combining high-performance Facebook ad campaigns with professional live BDC services. The result is a scalable, fully digital sales event model that is helping hundreds of automotive dealerships across the United States generate measurable increases in showroom traffic, appointments, and vehicle sales.

Since its founding in 2018, Smarket Masters Promotions has evolved into a leading provider of digital automotive sales events, executing thousands of campaigns without relying on traditional print marketing. By eliminating direct mail and focusing entirely on digital engagement, the company delivers faster deployment, stronger targeting, and real-time customer interaction.

The company’s approach centers on 4 to 7 day Facebook sales events powered by targeted advertising and supported by a U.S.-based live BDC team. These agents actively manage inbound conversations, qualify prospects, and convert online engagement into confirmed showroom appointments.

This hybrid model of digital marketing and human interaction has proven highly effective, with dealerships reporting strong appointment volume, high show rates, and significant increases in sales performance.

Dealership leaders across the country have shared their experiences working with Smarket Masters Promotions:

“We just did an awesome sale with David & Riley! If you’re not using them, you're costing yourself business. All the customers that came in were happy to be here. We closed 50% of the sales appointments and we had an OVERWHELMING number of appointments come through the doors. Thank you, Smarket Masters Promotions!”

— Chris Hutton, General Manager, Kia of Muncie, Muncie, IN

“I have done a lot of sales and this sale works! Yesterday we did fifteen cars on the first day. We were so busy I didn't eat!”

— Andrew Quintyne, General Manager, Saybrook Ford, Old Saybrook, CT

“We got a ton of exposure! Our return was thirteen times the cost of our investment! I can't wait to do the next event with you. If anyone is looking to do this event, it was the easiest event we have ever done. We are looking forward to doing it again.”

— Chris Bellantoni, General Manager, Healey Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Upstate NY

Smarket Masters Promotions’ leadership team brings over two decades of executive-level automotive experience, having transitioned from the retail dealership environment to the vendor side. This background provides a deep understanding of dealership operations, sales processes, and the importance of measurable return on investment.

Unlike traditional automotive marketing strategies that require weeks of planning and production, Smarket Masters Promotions delivers campaigns with unmatched speed. Dealerships can launch fully operational sales events in less than 48 hours, allowing them to quickly respond to market conditions, inventory needs, and sales goals.

Each campaign is designed to create urgency, drive engagement, and produce quantifiable outcomes. Dealerships consistently report high volumes of appointments, increased showroom traffic, and strong closing ratios during event periods.

As the automotive industry continues to shift toward digital-first strategies, Smarket Masters Promotions is positioned at the forefront of innovation, offering dealerships a faster, more efficient way to connect with buyers and generate revenue.

For dealerships seeking a modern approach to automotive marketing, Smarket Masters Promotions provides a proven solution built on speed, performance, and results.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.