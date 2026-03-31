SORBA.ai and PAR Systems Partner to Bring AI-Driven Intelligence to Advanced Automation and Life Sciences Manufacturing

PAR Systems and SORBA.ai Partner to Bring No-Code AI to Subject Matter Experts

SORBA.ai & PAR Systems partner to embed no-code industrial AI into precision automation systems, advancing predictive manufacturing in life sciences and beyond.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SORBA.ai, a leader in no-code industrial AI, today announced a strategic channel partnership with PAR Systems, a global automation engineering firm recognized for delivering custom manufacturing systems across life sciences, aerospace, nuclear, and advanced industrial sectors.Through this partnership, PAR Systems will integrate SORBA.ai’s industrial AI platform into its automation solutions for applicable processes which can benefit from advanced machine learning modeling. This move enables customers to move beyond precision automation into predictive, adaptive, and continuously improving operations.With more than 65 years of experience and over 8,000 systems deployed globally, PAR Systems has built a reputation for solving complex engineering challenges through novel automation solutions. The addition of SORBA.ai enables PAR customers to layer intelligence on top of these systems, transforming high-performance equipment into self-optimizing operational assets.Deep Expertise in Life Sciences and Medical Device AutomationA key focus of the partnership is the life sciences and medical device manufacturing sector, where PAR Systems has delivered thousands of automation solutions supporting the manufacture of life-saving devices and execution of critical patient workflows throughout the world.PAR’s portfolio spans a wide range of application areas including:• Assembly and test of class I, II, and III medical devices• High-volume production of medical disposable products and biomedical wearables• Patient diagnostics and lab workflowsThese environments require extreme precision, traceability, and repeatability, areas where PAR has developed highly differentiated capabilities, including:• Laser-based manufacturing systems supporting cutting, drilling, welding, and ablation for complex medical device components• Automated assembly systems integrating machine vision, robotics, and motion control for high-yield production• Lab automation platforms improving throughput, traceability, and operator usability in diagnostics and biotech workflowsIn one example, PAR has developed a series of end-to-end automated assembly systems for continuous glucose monitoring devices, seamlessly integrating over 30 robots, 75 vision systems, and dozens of specialized processes to enable high volume production for their end customer.In another application, PAR engineered systems capable of laser drilling 75-micron holes with up to 99% yield, highlighting the level of precision required in advanced medical device manufacturing.Additionally, PAR has developed automated sample aliquoting systems that enhance precision, traceability, and scalability in laboratory environments, addressing challenges such as contamination control and workforce efficiency.These types of deployments demonstrate PAR’s ability to deliver highly customized automation systems tailored to complex biological, pharmaceutical, and medical manufacturing processes.Adding Intelligence to Precision AutomationWhile PAR Systems has long enabled customers to automate highly complex processes, the addition of SORBA.ai introduces a new layer of intelligence across these environments.Through this partnership, customers will be able to:• Detect early signs of process drift or equipment degradation• Predict failures in high-value manufacturing systems before downtime occurs• Optimize throughput and yield in tightly controlled production environments• Apply machine learning models without requiring internal data science teams• Standardize and scale intelligence across multiple facilities and production linesSORBA.ai’s platform, including DataBridge, Detect & Predict Suite, Simulate & Control Suite , and VisionAI, enables rapid model development directly on operational data streams, allowing engineering teams to move from reactive operations to predictive and prescriptive performance.This is particularly impactful in life sciences, where even minor process variation can impact product quality, regulatory compliance, and batch yield.From Automation to Intelligent Manufacturing Systems PAR Systems has long emphasized innovation through its engineering-led approach, including dedicated R&D laboratories for robotics, machine vision, and friction stir processing. These capabilities allow PAR to prototype and de-risk complex automation systems before deployment, an approach that aligns naturally with SORBA.ai’s rapid AI model development methodology.Together, the companies will enable a new class of intelligent manufacturing systems, where automation is not only precise but continuously learning and adapting.Leadership PerspectivesBryan Thyken, CRO of SORBA.ai, commented:“PAR Systems is known for delivering automation solutions in some of the most complex and mission-critical environments in the world, particularly in life sciences. By combining their engineering depth with SORBA.ai’s no-code industrial AI, we are enabling customers to move beyond automation into true operational intelligence, where systems can predict, optimize, and continuously improve.”David Bustamante, VP of Engineering, PAR Systems, added:“Our customers depend on us to deliver highly precise, reliable automation systems. Partnering with SORBA.ai allows us to extend that value by embedding AI directly into these solutions, helping customers improve performance, increase yield, and make better decisions using their operational data.”Expanding the SORBA.ai Partner EcosystemThe partnership with PAR Systems further strengthens SORBA.ai’s global ecosystem of automation providers, system integrators, and industrial technology leaders. Together, the companies will collaborate on delivering next-generation solutions across life sciences, advanced manufacturing, and other high-value industries.As industrial markets continue to evolve, this partnership represents a clear shift: the future of automation is not just precision - it is intelligence.About PAR SystemsFrom enabling the automated production of life-saving medical devices to supporting clean energy initiatives at nuclear power plants and advancing aerospace manufacturing, PAR Systems has spent more than 65 years engineering solutions that bring innovation to life. The company partners with customers in highly regulated and precision industries including Life Sciences, Aerospace, Nuclear, and advanced industrial sectors to design and integrate custom automation systems that scale ideas into reliable production.PAR’s capabilities span automated assembly, advanced manufacturing, and critical handling solutions, supported by deep technical expertise and a unique ability to apply insights across industries. With more than 8,000 systems delivered in over 30 countries, PAR helps organizations improve quality, increase productivity, and operate more safely and efficiently.At its core, PAR Systems is driven by its mission: to advance how the world powers, protects, heals, and explores.Learn more at par.com.About SORBA.aiSORBA.ai is the leading no-code industrial AI platform powering digital transformation across manufacturing, energy, oil & gas, water and wastewater, utilities, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, pulp & paper, mining, metals, logistics, and other industrial sectors. The platform enables operators, engineers, and subject matter experts to easily build predictive models, detect anomalies, optimize production, and deploy autonomous control systems using their own plant data, without requiring data scientists or complex ML infrastructure.With built-in AutoML, digital twins, advanced process control, and secure on-premise industrial GPT capabilities, SORBA.ai accelerates how organizations unlock value from their existing systems while maintaining full data ownership and security. From edge to cloud, SORBA.ai transforms industrial operations into proactive, self-optimizing environments that deliver measurable gains in reliability, efficiency, and profitability.Learn more at www.sorba.ai

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