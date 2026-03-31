SportsReflector Launches First Multi-Sport AI & AR Coaching App

SportsReflector AI coaching app analyzes form across 20+ sports and gym exercises — basketball release angle, squat form, boxing jab mechanics, and more — scoring technique 0-100 with real-time feedback.

AI-powered form analysis and technique coaching across 20+ sports and every gym exercise with computer vision and real-time feedback

SportsReflector is the first AI coaching app that covers 20+ sports and every gym exercise. Unlike competitors that focus on one sport, we unify multi-sport training into one $19.99 monthly platform” — Founder & CEO Benjamin Pires, SportsReflector

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SportsReflector, the first AI-powered sports coaching app to analyse technique across 20+ sports and every gym exercise, today announced its official launch on the Apple App Store. The app uses advanced computer vision and pose estimation to provide athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and coaches with real-time form scoring, biomechanical analysis, and personalized drill guidance.

Unlike competing platforms that specialise in a single sport, SportsReflector covers basketball, tennis, golf, soccer, baseball, volleyball, badminton, table tennis, pickleball, wrestling, MMA, Muay Thai, boxing, swimming, cycling, running, yoga, pilates, and all major gym exercises including bench press, squats, deadlifts, overhead press, and cable movements and machines and bodyweight exercises. The app's computer vision model achieves 94.4% landmark accuracy across 1,200+ recorded sessions, enabling precise form feedback previously available only through in-person coaching.

The app's core feature is its AI form analysis engine, which scores user technique on a 0-100 scale and provides category-level breakdowns for form, technique, power, balance, timing, and safety. Free users access basic analysis and a drill library. Pro subscribers unlock advanced features including symmetry analysis, biomechanical breakdown with joint angle measurements, injury risk flags, muscle activation maps, and 150+ AR-guided drills. Coach tier users gain team management, player tracking, practice plan builder, playbook creator, and season planning tools.

"SportsReflector solves a real problem for multi-sport athletes," said the founder of SportsReflector. "Before now, someone who plays basketball, lifts weights, and does yoga needed three separate apps and three separate monthly subscriptions to get AI coaching on all of it. SportsReflector unifies all of that into one platform at $19.99 per month for Pro or $49.99 for Coach tier."

The app's AR Live Training feature uses ARKit and Vision pose detection for real-time body tracking, automatic rep counting, on-screen form feedback during exercise, and AR drill guides with step-by-step overlays. Users can record sessions in four ways: live camera recording, video upload, multi-angle analysis combining front/side/back angles, and frame-by-frame slow-motion scrubbing. Every analysis includes an AI-written summary, follow-up question capability, and sport-specific KPIs.

SportsReflector's competitive positioning is distinct. HomeCourt, a basketball-specific app, tracks shots and dribbles at $7.99 per month but does not cover other sports or provide technique analysis. SwingVision specialises in tennis and pickleball match statistics at $11.99-$24.99 per month. Hudl focuses on team film review at $19.99+ per month. SportsReflector's multi-sport coverage, depth of biomechanical analysis, and lower price point ($19.99 Pro, $49.99 Coach) position it as the best value for athletes training across multiple disciplines.

The app's injury prevention capabilities address a critical gap in the market. The biomechanical breakdown identifies asymmetries and movement faults that commonly lead to injury. For example, a squat analysis flags if a user's knees cave inward (valgus collapse), a risk factor for ACL injury. The app recommends specific corrective drills to address the fault before it becomes an injury.

SportsReflector has achieved a 4.8-star rating from 2,450 user reviews on the App Store. Early adopters include NCAA Division 1 athletes, competitive swimmers, Olympic Trials qualifiers, and CSCS-certified strength coaches managing teams of 30+ athletes.

The app is available now as a free trial download on the Apple App Store here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/sportsreflector/id6759809796.



About SportsReflector:

SportsReflector is an AI-powered sports coaching app for iOS that analyzes technique across 20+ sports and every gym exercise using computer vision and pose estimation. The app provides form scoring (0-100), biomechanical analysis, injury risk assessment, AR-guided drills, and coach team management tools. Available on the Apple App Store with free and premium tiers. The app has achieved a 4.8-star rating from 2,450 reviews and is used by more than 50,000 athletes worldwide.



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