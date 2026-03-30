Excel Sign Co. To Install All Signage for the Morton Salt Amphitheater in Partnership with Archetype

Excel Sign Co. Project

Excel Sign Co. will install all the signage for the new Morton Salt Amphitheater in Riverside, MO in partnership with the signage manufacturer, Archetype.

We are partnering with signage manufacturer, Archetype, out of Minnesota to install all signage for the brand new Morton Salt Amphitheater by Live Nation in Riverside, MO.” — Dustan Fankhauser

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excel Sign Co. is pleased to announce that their latest sign project will be one that thousands will see on any given night. They will be installing all signs at the new Morton Salt Amphitheater in Riverside, MO.“We are partnering with signage manufacturer, Archetype, out of Minnesota to install all signage for the brand new Morton Salt Amphitheater by Live Nation in Riverside, MO,” said Excel Sign Co. owner, Dustan Fankhauser . “The project is scheduled to be completed early summer 2026 and the facility will be one of the premier outdoor live music venues in the Midwest.”The Morton Salt Amphitheater is set to host a star-studded lineup of rock, country, and pop stars, including names like Guns N’ Roses, Mumford & Sons, Kesha, Tim McGraw, and Rod Stewart. The new venue, located in the metropolitan area of Kansas City, will draw crowds from all over the Midwest.When Dustan started the business over 20 years ago, he was simply looking to produce quality work for his clients. “I wanted to be a full service signage contractor that took care of clients and produced quality work.” This new project shows that 20 years later, the company is still accomplishing that initial mission, just on a much larger scale.Beyond high-profile projects like the Morton Salt Amphitheater, Excel Sign Co. has built its reputation by helping businesses of all sizes stand out through high-quality, custom signs . From neon and digital signs to monument signs and channel lettering, the company offers a full range of services designed to create strong first impressions and lasting brand visibility.Founded in 2006, Excel Sign Co. is a locally owned, Kansas City-based company that has grown steadily by focusing on dependable service, fair pricing, and consistent communication. The team prides itself on a streamlined, customer-first process that makes it easy for clients to move quickly.Customers can expect rapid response times, including prompt callbacks, on-site meetings, and initial mock-ups within 48 hours. Detailed estimates are typically delivered within 72 business hours, allowing businesses to plan and execute their signage projects without unnecessary delays. This efficient approach has made Excel Sign Co. a trusted partner for both small local businesses and larger commercial clients across the region.Over the years, the company has completed installations in more than 190 cities and offers over 16 different types of signage, reflecting both its versatility and experience in the industry. In addition to new installations, Excel Sign Co. also provides maintenance and repair services, including sign cleaning, lighting replacement, and troubleshooting for malfunctioning signage.At its core, the company is built on a set of guiding principles: being dependable, reasonable, flexible, professional, creative, and adaptive. These values continue to shape every project, whether it’s a small business storefront sign or a large-scale venue installation like the Morton Salt Amphitheater.As Excel Sign Co. prepares to complete one of the Midwest’s premier outdoor music venues, the project stands as a reflection of the company’s growth and its ongoing commitment to quality. More than two decades after its founding, the mission remains the same—deliver exceptional signage and build lasting relationships with every client served.

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