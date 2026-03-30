McGee Automotive Family Acquires Lexus of Warwick, Expanding New England Legacy into Rhode Island

WARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than 50 years building relationships across New England, the McGee Automotive Family has acquired Lexus of Warwick, marking the group’s first presence in Rhode Island. The acquisition brings McGee’s long-standing commitment to transparency and community-first retail to a dealership that has already earned the trust of Rhode Island Lexus drivers.Lexus of Warwick will continue to offer the full lineup of new and certified pre-owned Lexus vehicles alongside its factory-certified service center. Customers who have relied on the dealership will find the same great experience they’ve come to expect, now backed by the resources and community values McGee has built over five decades.“Lexus of Warwick already has a strong reputation,” said Rob McGee, Dealer Principal. “That mattered to us. As a brand, Lexus holds itself to a standard that aligns closely with how we’ve always operated, and the customers who’ve been coming here deserve that same level of commitment going forward. We’re honored to carry it.”McGee also spoke to what joining an established community means to the group. “We understand how valuable being a part of this community is. For the people who’ve trusted this store for their sales and service needs over the years, we want them to know that trust still means something here and we’re proud to provide the very best experience possible.”Visit Lexus of Warwick1095 Centerville Rd, Warwick, RI 02886LexusofWarwick.comAbout McGee Automotive FamilyThe McGee Automotive Family has been a trusted name in New England automotive retail for over 50 years. Family-owned and community-focused, McGee operates multiple brands across Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont and Rhode Island, with a reputation built on transparency, long-term customer relationships and a commitment to doing right by the people they serve.

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