Golovinski to Present Golovinski Labradorite and Architectural Surface Finishes at Coverings 2026

Golovinski Labradorite will be showcased as a premium black stone for contemporary architecture, interiors, and custom projects.

At Coverings, we present Golovinski Labradorite as proof that Ukrainian stone can speak the language of premium architecture — with depth, consistency, and design freedom.” — Marina Sitak

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golovinski, a Ukrainian producer of natural stone with a history dating back to 1894, announces its participation in Coverings 2026 , taking place March 30 to April 2 in Las Vegas. At the exhibition, the company will present Golovinski Labradorite together with a curated range of architectural surface finishes for premium interior and facade applications.At Coverings 2026, Golovinski will highlight the architectural potential of Golovinski Labradorite as a material for private residences, commercial spaces, and bespoke design projects. The presentation will focus on the stone’s deep graphite-dark base, characteristic blue iridescence, and its suitability for coherent architectural concepts supported by large-format slab production.The material’s value is also rooted in its natural origin. Golovinski Labradorite was formed approximately 300 million years ago, and today that geological legacy continues in contemporary architecture through a stone defined by depth, structural stability, and a strong material identity.Special attention will also be given to surface treatment as a design tool. Alongside classic finishes such as Polished, Leathered, Silk, and Brushed, Golovinski will showcase architectural textures including Diamante, Pluvium, Corrugato, Cuborum, Lanae, Luna, Striatus, and Xylon. This approach allows the same material to perform in multiple visual and tactile expressions — from restrained monolithic surfaces to more accent-driven textured applications.Participation in Coverings marks a natural step in Golovinski’s international development and a broader effort to position Ukrainian natural stone more confidently on the global market. For the company, the exhibition is an opportunity to deepen dialogue with architects, designers, distributors, fabricators, and developers looking for a premium black stone with strong material identity, consistent characteristics, and wide design flexibility.At the show, Golovinski will present Golovinski Labradorite not simply as a visually striking natural material, but as a foundation for architecturally strong spaces. The company will demonstrate the stone in the context of large surfaces, contemporary finishes, and bespoke applications where aesthetics are supported by quality control, consistency, and production reliability.

The Coverings 2026 is just 3 days away — and for us, this is an opportunity to showcase Golovinski Labradorite on the international stage.

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