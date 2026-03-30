New National Campaign Rebrands Flowers as a Mental Health Hack for Motherhood Burnout

That Flower Feeling

That Flower Feeling expands its "Just Add Flowers" campaign to position floral mindfulness as a functional tool for managing stress and burnout.

People aren't looking for another high-maintenance chore; they are looking for an immediate mood-booster.” — Vanessa Leite

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond the Bouquet: New National Campaign Rebrands Flowers as a ‘Mental Health Hack’ for Modern Motherhood BurnoutAs Mother’s Day approaches, a national movement is broadening the traditional "grand gesture" of holiday gifting by highlighting a practical, science-backed benefit: year-round mental well-being. That Flower Feeling , a US-based floral marketing association, today announced the expansion of its " Just Add Flowers " campaign, specifically addressing "modern motherhood burnout" by positioning flowers as a functional essential for mindfulness.While the floral industry has historically focused on romance and high-stakes holidays, "Just Add Flowers" utilizes a relatable, trendy, and uplifting tone to meet the 25–55 demographic where they are. The campaign highlights that in an era of "perfect" social media parenting, sometimes the most effective self-care is the simplest. The initiative is built on four core pillars—gift-giving, self-care, home decor, and mindfulness—designed to be universal and gender-neutral.By using a variety of unique serif and sans-serif visual treatments, the campaign is built to be modular, adapting its aesthetic to fit any media environment from high-end editorial to gritty social feeds."We’ve seen a fundamental shift in how consumers view their home environments," says Vanessa Leite, Executive Director of That Flower Feeling. "People aren't looking for another high-maintenance chore; they are looking for an immediate mood-booster. Our campaign highlights that flowers don't just sit there—they actively change the atmosphere of a room and the mental state of the person in it. It’s about cinematic warmth in the middle of daily chaos".The campaign’s digital-first strategy features high-energy assets on TikTok and Instagram, designed to amplify traditional Mother's Day messaging by highlighting the long-term wellness benefits of flowers. These assets lean into the "Just Add Flowers" message: that while flowers are a perfect holiday gift, they are also a low-effort, high-impact tool for daily well-being. By making flowers an accessible essential—available at both local professional florists and neighborhood grocery markets—the campaign encourages a habit that extends far beyond the holiday peak.Chris Drummond, Board Chair at That Flower Feeling and Owner of Penny’s by Plaza Flowers, notes the cultural shift:"The floral industry is finally speaking the language of the modern consumer," says Drummond. "This isn't your grandmother’s floral campaign. It’s funny, it’s trendy, and it’s deeply relatable to anyone who has ever felt overwhelmed by a Tuesday and just needs a visual reminder to breathe"About That Flower FeelingThat Flower Feeling is a 501(c)(6) collaborative effort, funded by floral industry stakeholders to promote the use and enjoyment of fresh flowers across the United States. The national "Just Add Flowers" campaign is dedicated to creating a cultural shift that encourages consumers to embrace flowers as a regular part of their lives, highlighting the emotional, wellness, and happiness benefits they bring. Through innovative marketing, compelling content, and strategic partnerships, That Flower Feeling aims to increase floral consumption and support the growth of the entire floral industry.For more information, visit www.thatflowerfeeling.org Media Contact:Vanessa LeiteExecutive Directorvanessa@thatflowerfeeling.org831-304-4212

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