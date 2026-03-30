GentleMax Pro® Now Available at Saverae Belle Laser Med Spa: Advanced Aesthetic Technology

Our clients can now enjoy faster, more effective results with minimal downtime, making it easier than ever to achieve their aesthetic goals,” said the Saverae Belle Laser Med Spa team.” — Saverae Belle Laser Med Spa team

FREMONT , CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saverae Belle Laser Med Spa is thrilled to announce the addition of the GentleMax Proto their suite of advanced aesthetic treatments. This state-of-the-art device is set to elevate the quality of their services, providing clients with unparalleled results in hair removal, skin rejuvenation, and more.The GentleMax Procan treat various skin conditions, including:- Hair Removal: Effective for all skin types.- Vascular Lesions: Treats spider veins, broken capillaries, and hemangiomas.- Pigmented Lesions: Removes sun spots, age spots, and freckles.- Fine Lines and Wrinkles: Improves skin texture and reduces signs of aging.- Skin Tightening: Enhances skin firmness and elasticity.The GentleMax Prois a premier laser treatment system by Candela Medical that combines the power of two optimal wavelengths in one device: the 755 nm Alexandrite laser and the 1064 nm Nd laser. This unique combination allows for the treatment of a wide range of skin types and conditions, ensuring thatevery client receives personalized and effective care.Who Is a Good Candidate for Laser Hair Removal?Laser hair removal with the GentleMax Pro laser is ideal for clients looking to reduce unwanted hair from various areas of the body, including the face, legs, arms, underarms, back, chest, and bikini line. Unlike other laser treatments, the GentleMax Pro is effective for all hair colors, making it a versatile solution. Its dual-wavelength technology ensures permanent hair removal results for all skin types, distinguishing it from other options.Who Is a Good Candidate for Other GentleMax Pro Treatments?Patients with specific skin concerns such as age spots, sun spots, wrinkles, facial or leg veins, or uneven skin tone may benefit from GentleMax Pro treatments. This procedure offers a non-surgical solution for overall facial rejuvenation, making it an excellent choice for those seeking to enhance their skin's appearance without invasive measures.“We are excited to introduce the GentleMax Proto Saverae Belle Laser Med Spa. This advanced technology allows us to provide a wider range of treatments with greater precision and comfort. Our clients can now enjoy faster, more effective results with minimal downtime, making it easier than ever to achieve their aesthetic goals,” said the Saverae Belle Laser Med Spa team."Experience the GentleMax ProDifferenceVisit Saverae Belle Laser Med Spa and discover the transformative power of GentleMax Pro. Whether you're looking to achieve smoother skin, reduce signs of aging, or address specific skin concerns, their team is there to help you achieve your aesthetic goals.For more information or to schedule a consultation, individuals can contact Saverae Belle Laser Med Spa at https://www.saveraebelle.com/ About Saverae Belle Laser Med SpaSaverae Belle Laser Med Spa, located in Fremont, California, offers advanced aesthetic treatments in a welcoming boutique environment. The spa combines medical grade laser technology with professional care to deliver safe, effective results for clients seeking smoother skin, improved confidence, and long-lasting beauty solutions.

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