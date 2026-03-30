FLEOA Honors 2026 National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame Inductees

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame has announced its 2026 class of inductees, recognizing a distinguished group of law enforcement professionals whose service, leadership, and sacrifice have left a lasting impact on their communities and the profession.Among those honored are two federal officers, including Kyle Vowinkel, a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team operator and senior executive known for leading high-risk operations and crisis negotiations, and Greg Ferency, a veteran detective and FBI Task Force Officer who was ambushed and killed in 2021 while serving on a terrorism task force.The 2026 class also includes Terry “J” Palmer Jr., recognized with the Founder’s Award for extraordinary valor during a life-threatening incident that saved fellow officers; Bryan D. Kendi and Danny Sherbinsky, honored for their service and commitment to their communities; and Autumn Likes, a rising officer who has helped build innovative programs, including drone operations and community defense initiatives.K9 Preacher and handler Sgt. Jonathan Russell are both being honored after Preacher was killed in the line of duty during a tactical operation, exemplifying the sacrifice of K9 teams. Julie Werhnyak, a decorated officer and nationally recognized trainer, is honored for her contributions to law enforcement training and officer safety.Also recognized are Brandon Griffith, a deputy and national leader in police medical response training; Bill Walsh, a trailblazer in crimes against children investigations who helped build nationally recognized programs; and Cody Holte, who was killed in the line of duty in 2020 while responding to a call for assistance.Founded in 2017, the Hall of Fame was established to preserve the legacy of those who exemplify the highest standards of law enforcement service.“The Hall of Fame exists to ensure that stories of courage, leadership, and service are never forgotten. Each inductee represents the very best of this profession,” said Megan Stockburger.The 2026 induction ceremony, presented by GALLS, will take place this April.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.