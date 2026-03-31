Myles Kleeger and Ana Milicevic join Bill Stratton on Newton Research Advisory Board

Newton Research

Three Industry Leaders Provide Data, Product and AI Expertise to Fuel Newton’s Growth

BOSTON , MA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newton Research is announcing the appointment of two industry leaders to its Advisory Board. Myles Kleeger and Ana Milicevic will join Bill Stratton to form a bench of seasoned executives with deep technology leadership success. Newton Research has enjoyed consecutive high profile client wins since their launch in 2023, and are positioned for explosive growth in 2026.“Agentic AI innovation has swept the digital advertising industry, and Newton Research is positioned at the forefront of this wave, with proven solutions that are generating monumental value for their clients. I’m excited to partner with their leadership and go-to-market teams as they pull even further ahead of the pack,” said Myles Kleeger.“What excites me about Newton is their ability to capitalize on the generational industry shift towards AI. You need to understand the industry, understand AI, and have the technical depth and ability to build a solution. Newton is uniquely positioned to manage a major influx of demand for their intelligent agents. I look forward to working with the team to shape their offering and deliver the kind of solutions the market is hungry for. “ said Ana Milicevic.“Newton Research is a true powerhouse in the industry, with agentic AI solutions that are already proven to deliver dramatic performance improvements. The growth potential, and the opportunity to create meaningful performance gains for everyone in advertising and media is enormous. It’s a pleasure to work with the leadership team on this mission and welcome Ana and Myles to the Advisory Board, both experienced technology leaders,” said Bill Stratton.Myles Kleeger is a successful technology executive and go-to-market leader with over 20 years of experience scaling high-growth SaaS organizations. Most recently, he served as the President and Chief Commercial Officer at Braze, where he played a pivotal role in the company's journey from an early-stage startup to a successful IPO and beyond. During his decade-long tenure at Braze, Kleeger spearheaded the creation and global expansion of the go-to-market organization, helping establish the platform as a leader in the customer engagement space. Prior to Braze, Kleeger held senior leadership positions at Buddy Media (acquired by Salesforce) and the Publicis Groupe. Today, Kleeger is an active investor and advisor focused on helping native AI startups achieve their growth potential.Ana Milicevic is an entrepreneur, seasoned executive, and digital technology innovator. She is the co-founder of Sparrow Advisers, a leading strategic consultancy working with start-ups, scale-ups, and Fortune 500 companies. Prior to Sparrow, Ms. Milicevic held leadership roles across product, strategy, and services at global organizations including Adobe and SAS Institute. She currently serves as an independent board director at ID5 and is an advisor to Bell Media, The World Bank, and several stealth early-stage companies. Ms. Milicevic is a sought-after speaker on topics of media, analytics, innovation, and new frontiers of technology.Bill Stratton most recently was the Global Head of Media, Entertainment, Advertising & Sports atSnowflake. He joined Snowflake in 2018 to start the vertical and led its revenue growth from$10M to $800M in 6 years. Prior to Snowflake, Bill was Senior Vice President of Data & Analytics at Time Warner’s Turner Broadcasting. Bill started his career at Turner Sports in 1995 working in business development and distribution partnerships. Currently an active investor and board advisor, Bill is an LP in several sports and media PE and VC funds. As a board advisor, he advises companies on defining and executing on their data and AI strategy to maximize revenue and improve marketing performance.“Myles, Ana and Bill bring incredible expertise to our Advisory Board. Ana’s proven product and strategy expertise will help us shape our offering as we bring an expanding set of intelligent agent solutions to market. Myles will help guide our growth with his significant commercial experience. Bill is helping shape our strategy with his ample experience growing data and analytics businesses in media. We’re excited to work together, delivering next-generation measurement and analytics to companies across the advertising ecosystem,” said John Hoctor, CEO at Newton Research.About Newton ResearchNewton Research uses intelligent agents to make marketing analytics affordable and scalable. Founded by a team of successful media analytics entrepreneurs, the company provides brands, agencies, publishers, data companies and tech companies with multi-agent systems capable of handling complex marketing analytics tasks. Trained on real use cases with the ability to be completely customized, Newton’s agents learn and improve over time. Companies unlock the insights in their own data and gain access to Newton’s integrated data partners to quickly and easily perform end-to-end analytics on demand.

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