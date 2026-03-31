Connor Khoury Wins 2025 Survivors Speak Scholarship From Groth & Associates

Khoury’s $1,000 Award Will Support His Economics and Government Studies at Harvard University

I believe hardship serves as an important motivator—if I was able to get through childhood cancer and the passing of my mother, why shouldn't I work as hard as I can to improve the lives of others?” — Connor Khoury, Groth & Associates Scholarship Recipient

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Groth & Associates announces Harvard University student Connor Khoury as the recipient of its “Survivors Speak: Moving Forward Through Hardship” Scholarship , an annual award recognizing students whose personal experiences have shaped a commitment to service, advocacy, and community support.The scholarship invites U.S. undergraduate and graduate students to submit short video clips describing a hard time in their lives. In the videos, students share what they went through, what they learned, and how those lessons shaped their future goals. Connor’s submission stood out to the scholarship committee because it was honest and hopeful. He has faced serious health challenges as a childhood cancer survivor and also lost his mother to Stage 4 ovarian cancer. These experiences helped shape his focus on helping others and working in healthcare advocacy.“I believe hardship serves as an important motivator—if I was able to get through childhood cancer and the passing of my mother, why shouldn't I work as hard as I can to improve the lives of others?” he said. “Everything I do is rooted in honoring her, and in working toward a world where no one has to face health challenges without support.”Building Experience in Public Service and PolicyConnor studies Economics and Government at Harvard University and plans to graduate in May 2028. He already spends much of his time helping others through public service work.During an internship with the EveryLife Foundation for Rare Diseases, he helped with research on newborn screening programs. He also interned with Congressman Sanford Bishop in the U.S. House of Representatives.There, he helped draft congressional remarks and amendments, conducted legislative research, and responded to constituents who contacted the office. This semester, he is working in Senator Ed Markey’s Boston office, helping with constituent cases tied to healthcare programs and veterans’ benefits.A Commitment to Service That Reflects the Scholarship’s MissionConnor volunteers with Harvard Pediatric Cancer Buddies. He helps plan activities for children going through cancer treatment. He also writes for the Harvard Political Review, where he covers healthcare topics and elections.After graduation, Connor hopes to attend law school and work in health law. He wants to help people get care and protect patients who may not have strong support.Through the “Survivors Speak: Moving Forward Through Hardship” Scholarship, Groth & Associates recognizes students who turn hard experiences into opportunities to help others. Connor’s story reflects the strength and care that this program aims to highlight.About Groth & AssociatesGroth & Associates is an Ohio law firm that helps people and families with personal injury and criminal defense cases. The firm has more than 100 years of combined experience and believes in personal attention and strong support for every client.Based in Toledo, the firm works to give back to the community it serves. It supports programs that promote education, resilience, and personal growth, including scholarships for students who have faced challenges but continue to move forward.

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