One-of-a-Kind Surplus Auction from a Major Carbon Transformation Company to be conducted by Silicon Valley Disposition

Majojr Carbon Transformation Co. Online Auction Opens May 5th via Silicon Valley Disposition

The Major Carbon Transformation Co. online auction opens on May 5th @ 10am PST. Featuring Co2 Capture Pilot Plants, High-End Tools, Precision Instruments

ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) will be conducting an online auction for the surplus assets to the ongoing operations of a Major Carbon Transformation Company in Alameda, CAThe Major Carbon Transformation Co. online auction opens May 5–7, 2026Featured Assets include:CO2 Capture Pilot Plants2023 ZEISS CMM Model: Contura 9/12/6(4) Microfluidics M110EH30 PHB-V Electric-Hydraulic Microfluidizer Processors (2 NEW-IN CRATE)(2) SRI Instruments 8610C Gas Chromatographs(2) Fischer Fisherscope XDAL 237SDD Measuring Devices(2) Custom Spray Booth Lines(3) Custom Inspection Lines(2) Elma Elmasonic Xtra ST 2500H Ultrasonic Cleaners(6) Mettler Toledo Moisture Analyzers Model: HX204Mettler Toledo Conductivity Meter Model: SevenExcellence(2) Atom SE 25 L Clicker PressesApplied Materials Endura 300 MM ChamberMobile Aluminum Gantry CraneAWS Torque Tester Model: 1LTT-250Pack Mule AC Power Stock ChaserJulaba Recirculating Chiler Model: FL1201(2) Yamato Forced Convection Oven Model: DNF601Ross I High Shear Mixer Model: HSM100LSKNuvo-7000 Industrial PCAnd much more!

Major Carbon Transformation Company Online Auction: Facility Overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.