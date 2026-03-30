One-of-a-Kind Surplus Auction from a Major Carbon Transformation Company to be conducted by Silicon Valley Disposition
The Major Carbon Transformation Co. online auction opens on May 5th @ 10am PST. Featuring Co2 Capture Pilot Plants, High-End Tools, Precision InstrumentsALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) will be conducting an online auction for the surplus assets to the ongoing operations of a Major Carbon Transformation Company in Alameda, CA
The Major Carbon Transformation Co. online auction opens May 5–7, 2026
Featured Assets include:
CO2 Capture Pilot Plants
2023 ZEISS CMM Model: Contura 9/12/6
(4) Microfluidics M110EH30 PHB-V Electric-Hydraulic Microfluidizer Processors (2 NEW-IN CRATE)
(2) SRI Instruments 8610C Gas Chromatographs
(2) Fischer Fisherscope XDAL 237SDD Measuring Devices
(2) Custom Spray Booth Lines
(3) Custom Inspection Lines
(2) Elma Elmasonic Xtra ST 2500H Ultrasonic Cleaners
(6) Mettler Toledo Moisture Analyzers Model: HX204
Mettler Toledo Conductivity Meter Model: SevenExcellence
(2) Atom SE 25 L Clicker Presses
Applied Materials Endura 300 MM Chamber
Mobile Aluminum Gantry Crane
AWS Torque Tester Model: 1LTT-250
Pack Mule AC Power Stock Chaser
Julaba Recirculating Chiler Model: FL1201
(2) Yamato Forced Convection Oven Model: DNF601
Ross I High Shear Mixer Model: HSM100LSK
Nuvo-7000 Industrial PC
And much more!
Manuel Padilla
Silicon Valley Disposition
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Major Carbon Transformation Company Online Auction: Facility Overview
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