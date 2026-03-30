The Foundation of Change Showcases Accountability in New Community Service Platform Video

A new walkthrough video highlights the accountability, timed coursework, and anti-tampering measures built into this 501(c)(3) community service platform.

Community service is more than a checkbox. Every certificate we issue reflects real, verifiable engagement.” — Jalen Parker

MI, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foundation of Change Showcases Accountability in New Community Service Platform VideoThe Foundation of Change, a federally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit, today released a platform walkthrough video demonstrating the rigorous oversight and engagement tracking built into its online community service program . The full walkthrough is available at https://youtube.com/watch?v=-2DOvFbeCPw The video provides a transparent look at the participant experience, highlighting the multiple layers of accountability designed to ensure that every certificate issued is genuinely earned.A PLATFORM BUILT ON ACCOUNTABILITYThe Foundation of Change offers court-recognized community service programs grounded in cognitive behavioral therapy. Unlike simple “checkbox” courses, the platform incorporates strict oversight:Timed Modules: Each module enforces a mandatory minimum engagement period with a visible countdown timer, ensuring material cannot be skipped.Substantive Assessments: Participants must pass reflective essay assessments requiring a minimum character count. Submission is locked until all requirements are met.A.F.K. Detection: An away-from-keyboard detection system pauses the timer when inactivity is detected, ensuring logged hours reflect genuine focus.Session Security: The platform prevents simultaneous browser sessions to guarantee focused participation.ROOTED IN EVIDENCE-BASED CURRICULUMThe coursework spans dozens of modules covering Emotional Regulation, Social Responsibility, and Ethics."We built this because we believe community service should be more than a checkbox," said Jalen Parker, Founder. "Every module is timed. Every assessment requires thoughtful, written responses. Every certificate reflects real engagement. We're proud to make that process fully transparent."AN OPEN INVITATION TO COURTSThe Foundation of Change actively welcomes scrutiny from courts, probation offices, and legal authorities. Officials are invited to request a guided walkthrough, test the coursework directly, and evaluate our reporting mechanisms by contacting info@thefoundationofchange.org.PARTICIPANT RESPONSIBILITYAcceptance of online community service is solely at the discretion of the participant's assigned court or legal authority. Participants are strongly recommended to confirm with their probation officer or attorney that online service is an approved option for their specific case before enrolling.ABOUT THE FOUNDATION OF CHANGEThe Foundation of Change is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing accessible, court-recognized online community service programs . The organization combines structured accountability with evidence-based personal development, helping participants complete requirements through meaningful coursework grounded in cognitive behavioral therapy.MEDIA CONTACTThe Foundation of ChangeEmail: info@thefoundationofchange.orgWebsite: thefoundationofchange.orgVideo: https://youtube.com/watch?v=-2DOvFbeCPw

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