AMIDA CARE LAUNCHES 365TRANSVISIBILITY.ORG IN HONOR OF TRANSGENDER DAY OF VISIBILITY

Every Day is Trans Visibility Day 365TransVisibility.org tributes transgender leaders

New Website Will Serve as Year-Round Home for “Every Day Is Trans Day of Visibility” Campaign

Visibility is powerful because it tells transgender people – especially young people – that they are not alone and that their lives matter.” — Porsche Jones, Community Health Outreach Worker, Amida Care

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In commemoration of International Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31, Amida Care , New York’s nonprofit Medicaid Special Needs Health Plan specializing in HIV care, sexual health, and gender-affirming services, today announced the launch of 365TransVisibility .org, a new digital hub and permanent home for the groundbreaking bilingual campaign “Every Day Is Trans Day of Visibility.”Originally created last year to celebrate and uplift transgender leaders, advocates, and pioneers – past and present – the campaign has already featured 30 stories and reached thousands of people across New York and beyond through digital storytelling and social media engagement. The new website will expand the reach and longevity of the campaign by serving as the official archive for these profiles, while also sharing community stories, celebrating transgender leadership, and providing health information and resources.The website was previewed on March 27 during a special event, “Transcending Visibility: 365 Days of Collective Power,” hosted by the New York Transgender Advocacy Group (NYTAG) and Amida Care, and officially launched today for Transgender Day of Visibility.The Every Day Is Trans Day of Visibility campaign was created through a collaborative effort among several organizations committed to advancing transgender health and equity, including Amida Care, Colectivo Intercultural TRANSgrediendo, Community Healthcare Network (CHN), Destination Tomorrow, NEW Pride Agenda, NYTAG, and TransLatina Network. Together, the partners launched the initiative as a bold and affirming message: trans visibility, strength, and joy are year-round.“Every Day is Trans Day of Visibility is about honoring the brilliance, resilience, and leadership that transgender people bring to our communities every single day,” said Yanery Cruz, Director of Advocacy and Programs at NYTAG. “Our stories don’t begin and end on March 31. By creating a permanent home at 365TransVisibility.org, we’re ensuring that the legacy of those who paved the way – and the voices shaping our future – remain visible, celebrated and accessible all year long.”Over the past year, the campaign has spotlighted historic icons including Sylvia Rivera, Marsha P. Johnson, Cecilia Gentilli, and Lorena Borjas, alongside contemporary community leaders such as Kei Williams, Cristina Herrera, Dr. Elijah Nicholas, Jennifer Barnes-Balenciaga, Cecilia Chung, Melissa Sklarz, and others. The campaign has also generated strong engagement on social media under the hashtag #365TransVisibility, helping amplify messages of pride, resilience, and empowerment.“Visibility is powerful because it tells transgender people – especially young people – that they are not alone and that their lives matter,” said Porsche Jones, Community Health Outreach Worker at Amida Care. “At a time when our communities face increasing attacks, the Every Day is Trans Day of Visibility campaign is a declaration of joy, resistance, and collective care. I’m honored to stand alongside so many trans leaders in lifting our stories and showing the world that our strength and contributions are here every day of the year.”About Amida CareAmida Care Inc. is a Medicaid not-for-profit health plan in New York City and expert in HIV, sexual health, and gender-affirming care. It specializes in providing comprehensive health coverage and coordinated care to New Yorkers with complex conditions, including HIV and behavioral health disorders, and people who are of transgender experience or who are homeless (regardless of HIV status). Amida Care has a wide network of health care providers throughout New York City and is the largest Medicaid Special Needs Health Plan (SNP) in New York State. For more information, visit www.amidacareny.org.

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