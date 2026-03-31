Ascend in Motion Announces Flat Rate Pricing for 310 Destinations Within 125 Miles of Los Angeles for Spring and Summer

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Ascend in Motion Announces Flat Rate Pricing for Over 310 Destinations Within 125 Miles of Los Angeles International Airport for Spring and Summer Travel

Travelers want simplicity and certainty, especially during busy seasons, with flat rate pricing, our customers know exactly what they will pay before they book. ” — Joseph Wilson COO of Ascend in Motion.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ascend in Motion announces the release of a new flat rate pricing structure covering more than 310 destinations within a 125-mile radius of Los Angeles International Airport. This seasonal rollout is designed to simplify travel planning for spring and summer travelers while delivering consistent, transparent pricing across Southern California’s most requested routes.As travel demand increases during spring break and summer months, pricing volatility becomes a major concern for travelers. Rideshare surge pricing, fluctuating taxi meters, and inconsistent quotes often create uncertainty at the most critical moments of a journey. Ascend in Motion addresses this challenge by introducing fixed, predictable pricing for a wide range of destinations, allowing travelers to plan their transportation with clarity and confidence.The new flat rate program applies to both arrivals and departures to and from LAX. It includes key destinations across Southern California such as Anaheim, Universal City, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Downtown Los Angeles, Palm Springs, Santa Barbara, and San Diego. Each route is pre-defined with a fixed price based on class of service, ensuring no unexpected changes regardless of traffic conditions or demand spikes.This initiative reflects Ascend in Motion’s continued focus on reliability and transparency. By removing variables from the pricing equation, travelers gain full visibility into their transportation costs before booking. This is particularly valuable for families, groups, and business travelers who require accurate budgeting and dependable scheduling.Unlike traditional pricing models that rely on mileage and time-based calculations, the flat rate structure standardizes pricing across high-demand routes. This creates a streamlined booking experience and reduces the need for last-minute decision-making. Travelers can secure their ride in advance with full confidence in both price and availability.Ascend in Motion operates under California Public Utilities Commission TCP #41350, is commercially insured, and is authorized by Los Angeles World Airports for curbside pickups at LAX. These credentials ensure that every ride meets strict regulatory and safety standards while maintaining a professional level of service.The company’s fleet supports a wide range of passenger needs, including hybrid minivans and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vehicles for larger groups. Each class of service offers specific capacity and comfort features, allowing travelers to select the option that best fits their group size and luggage requirements.Flat rate pricing also supports operational efficiency. By standardizing routes and pricing, Ascend in Motion can better allocate resources, optimize scheduling, and maintain consistent service levels during peak travel periods. This results in improved reliability for customers and a smoother overall experience.Another key advantage of this program is its suitability for long-distance travel. With coverage extending up to 125 miles from LAX, travelers can access destinations that are often underserved by traditional airport transportation options. This includes regional travel routes that require careful coordination and dependable service.The seasonal timing of this release aligns with increased travel activity across Southern California. Spring and summer bring a surge of visitors to theme parks, coastal cities, and resort destinations. By offering flat rate pricing across a wide network of routes, Ascend in Motion positions itself as a practical and dependable solution for both inbound and outbound travelers.“Travelers want simplicity and certainty, especially during busy seasons,” said a representative of Ascend in Motion. “With flat rate pricing, our customers know exactly what they will pay before they book. That level of transparency builds trust and improves the entire travel experience.”Advance booking is available across all routes, allowing travelers to secure their transportation ahead of time. This reduces last-minute stress and ensures availability during high-demand periods.Ascend in Motion continues to expand its service offerings to meet evolving traveler expectations. The introduction of flat rate pricing across more than 310 destinations represents a significant step in delivering structured, reliable, and customer-focused transportation solutions throughout Southern California.About Ascend in MotionAscend in Motion is a licensed and insured ground transportation provider based in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in LAX airport transfers, private car service, and group transportation across Southern California. With a fleet of hybrid vehicles and Mercedes-Benz Sprinters, Ascend in Motion delivers professional service, real-time coordination, and a consistent travel experience.

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