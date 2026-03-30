Revive N Thrive Wellness Introduces the Matrix® Skin Renewal Platform: A Revolutionary Approach to Skin Health

Revive N Thrive Wellness

Matrix supports our commitment to offering non-surgical treatments that align with patient goals and clinical standards.” — Ailese Curtis

PRICE, UT, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revive N Thrive Wellness is proud to announce the addition of the Candela Matrix® platform to its comprehensive suite of aesthetic services. This groundbreaking system is redefining the future of non-surgical skin renewal with science-backed technology designed to meet the evolving skin needs of patients across all ages and skin tones.More than just RF microneedling , the Matrixsystem is a complete skin renewal platform that redefines the approach to non-surgical aesthetic care. This all-in-one system is built to deliver personalized treatments across multiple skin layers, targeting tone, texture, and laxity. Its advanced, real-time impedance monitoring ensures each pulse is perfectly calibrated for consistent results. By stimulating natural collagen production and adapting to each patient's unique skin concerns, Matrixempowers Revive N Thrive Wellness to achieve visible, natural-looking outcomes with greater confidence in every treatment.Using three complementary technologies, the Matrixplatform allows Revive N Thrive Wellness to treat diverse skin concerns across all skin layers with one treatment name, The Matrix Treatment:- RF Microneedling: Stimulates collagen with precision at up to three depths in one insertion for wrinkle reduction, skin tightening, and volume restoration.- Fractional Resurfacing & Ablation: Improves texture and tone by delivering fractionated bipolar RF energy to resurface skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.- Bulk Heating: Combines infrared and bipolar RF energies to smooth superficial and deeper dermal layers without needles or downtime.- Matrixtreatments address a wide variety of skin concerns in a single, efficient system—boosting patient satisfaction and practice performance.What Makes MatrixDifferent?Matrixreframes aesthetic care from a technology-centric narrative to an outcome-driven solution. It treats the most common concerns such as skin laxity, fine lines and wrinkles, sagging, and uneven tone while offering benefits like:- Customized treatments for all skin tones and types- Visible results with minimal downtime- Consistent and predictable energy deliveryThe Matrixplatform offers preventive care for younger skin, restorative treatments for midlife concerns, and collagen-boosting renewal for more mature skin.Revive N Thrive Wellness: Dedicated to Transformative CareWhether patients are seeking to refine skin texture, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, sculpt the jawline, or restore lost volume, MatrixTreatments provide visible, natural-looking results tailored to each individual’s unique skin journey. Revive N Thrive Wellness is the premier destination to begin the Matrixexperience.At Revive N Thrive Wellness patients can discover how MatrixTreatments help achieve radiant, youthful-looking skin with confidence. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://www.rntwellness.org/ or call 435-299-3552.About Revive N Thrive Wellness:Revive N Thrive Wellness is a medical aesthetics and wellness practice offering non-surgical treatments, including injectable services, microneedling, laser procedures, IV therapy, and medically supervised wellness programs.The practice is led by a team of licensed medical professionals, including nurse practitioners and registered nurses with clinical backgrounds in patient care and aesthetic medicine. Treatment plans are developed based on individual goals, with an emphasis on safety, education, and clinical oversight.Revive N Thrive Wellness provides advanced skin rejuvenation treatments, including radiofrequency microneedling, as part of its approach to supporting skin health and aesthetic outcomes. The practice serves patients in its local community through a patient-centered model focused on personalized care and long-term wellness.About Candela Corporation:Candela is a leading global medical aesthetic device company with an extensive product portfolio and a global distribution footprint. The company's technology enables physicians to provide advanced solutions for a broad range of medical aesthetic applications including hair removal, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, women's health treatments, facial resurfacing, traumatic and surgical scar treatments, body contouring, improving the skin's appearance through the treatment of benign vascular and pigmented lesions, and the treatment of acne, leg veins, and cellulite. Candela’s trusted and leading IPL, RF, and laser-based platforms, including Matrix™, Glacē™, Vbeam, the Gentle Family, Nordlys, and PicoWay. Acquired by Apax Partners in July 2017, Candela markets, services and supports its products in 86 countries worldwide. It has offices in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, as well as many international distributors.

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