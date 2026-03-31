The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum to Host 'In the After-Image' solo exhibition by Medina

The artist, Medina. www.Medina.art Winter 2021 by Medina. Oil on canvas 100 x 100 cm Winter by Medina, carpet. Warp, weft – cotton; pile – wool. 2026

.ART Registry’s official artist’s works added to the museum’s permanent collection

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 15, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum will open "In the After-Image," a solo exhibition by multidisciplinary artist Medina. The exhibition will feature works in oil and acrylic painting, mosaic, stained glass, digital media, and carpet technique. These works reflect the artist’s visual language and creative method.

The exhibition reveals the unity of sensitivity and inner strength in Medina’s artistic practice, as well as the transformative potential of the struggle for survival that leads to personal renewal. Within the framework of the project, the same image appears in different forms — transitioning from painting into the digital realm, and later acquiring new meaning through material carriers such as stained glass, mosaic, or carpet. In this way, the image does not remain confined within a fixed framework; instead, it undergoes transformation and continues its existence across diverse materials.

The internal rhythm of the exhibition is shaped by recurring motifs — the change of seasons, floral compositions, female and male portraits, urban landscapes of Baku, and abstract forms — presented through a variety of materials and techniques to create a visual, emotional, and immersive environment.

Here, a sound installation specially created for the exhibition is presented, based on recordings of the carpet-making process. The composition is structured around the working rhythm of master weavers, drawing the viewer into a living point of contact with tradition. The exhibition is further complemented by two fragrances created for the project by the Nose perfume brand. As a result, the exhibition is experienced not only visually, but also through the senses of hearing and smell.

Five new carpets, woven in the Museum’s Traditional Technology Department based on the artist’s sketches, form an essential part of the display. These works demonstrate the expressive potential of contemporary imagery in textile form, creating a meaningful dialogue between traditional craftsmanship and contemporary art.

Within the framework of the exhibition, four manifestations of the work "Flowers for My Mother" — a painting, a carpet, a stained-glass piece, and a digital interpretation — will be added to the museum’s permanent collection. This fact underscores the institutional and cultural significance of the project.

Organized by the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum with the support of the global .ART domain name registry, the exhibition aims to foster dialogue between traditional textile heritage and multidisciplinary contemporary art.

The exhibition will be on until May 15, 2026.

About Medina

Multidisciplinary artist Medina works across oil painting, sculpture, stained glass, mosaics, and digital media. Her practice is rooted in a personal story of resilience and transformation, navigating themes of inner strength, fragility, and interconnectedness.

Her exhibition history demonstrates a consistent expansion of medium and scale. Beginning with a solo exhibition at the Multimedia Art Museum in Moscow (2018), Medina has since presented her work across major international platforms. Notable projects include her participation in EXTENSION.AZ: Off the Velvet Chest at Triumph Gallery (2019); large-scale digital displays in Baku during COP29 (2024); Light Visions in Times Square during The Armory Show (2024); Reflective Surfaces at Art Basel Miami (2024); Luminance during Art Basel Hong Kong (2025); and her metaverse-based solo exhibition From Canvas to Code in FATVillage Metaverse, powered by IMX3 (2025), solo citywide installation on 567 digital billboards in Berlin during Berlin Art Week, exhibitions on digital billboards in Seoul, Taipei, Dublin, and Miami (2025). Medina is a member of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan.

As the official artist for the .ART Registry, Medina leads The Healing Power of Art, a philanthropic initiative exploring art’s capacity for psychological and emotional restoration. To learn more, visit www.Medina.art.

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