DARCO Expands Wound Care Portfolio with Body Armor® Heel Reliever for Pressure Injury Prevention and Treatment

Body Armor® Heel Reliever pictured in a hospital setting Side view of the Body Armor® Heel Reliever

A heel suspension solution designed to offload pressure, support healing, and help prevent heel pressure injuries.

Our focus was on delivering durable, consistent heel offloading that maintains elevation through repeated use, while incorporating materials that support easy cleaning and long-term performance.” — Riley Csernica, VP of Product Development at DARCO International

HUNTINGTON, WV, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DARCO International has expanded its Diabetic Foot and Wound Care portfolio with the Body Armor® Heel Reliever, a versatile heel suspension boot designed to deliver consistent offloading and pressure relief to support the prevention and treatment of heel pressure ulcers.

Heel pressure ulcers remain a persistent challenge across acute, long-term, and home care settings, particularly among patients with limited mobility, diabetes, or compromised circulation. Without consistent offloading, prolonged pressure on the heel in a supine position can lead to tissue breakdown, delayed healing, and increased risk of complications.

“The Body Armor® Heel Reliever was developed to address one of the most common and preventable pressure injury sites with consistent performance over time,” said Riley Csernica, VP of Product Development at DARCO International. “Our focus was on delivering durable, consistent heel offloading that maintains elevation through repeated use, while incorporating materials that support easy cleaning and long-term performance.”

Designed for patients on bedrest or in supine positions for extended periods of time, the device suspends the heel by redistributing pressure to the calf, while its ventilated design promotes airflow. A seamless interior minimizes friction and shear, and beveled edges reduce contact pressure, making it suitable for patients with sensitive or compromised skin. The Heel Reliever also features extra foam pads for customizable offloading and a built-in positioning wedge to help maintain proper hip alignment.

With its one-size-fits-most sizing and machine-washable construction, the Body Armor® Heel Reliever offers a practical solution for clinicians and caregivers seeking efficiency and ease of use across multiple care settings.

For more information about the Body Armor® Heel Reliever, visit www.DARCOInternational.com or contact your DARCO representative.

About DARCO International

For more than 40 years, DARCO International has focused on improving outcomes in foot and ankle care. Its specialized portfolio spans diabetic foot and wound care, trauma and surgical recovery, and pain management—supporting clinicians and patients worldwide at every stage of healing.

Instruction Video on How to use the Body Armor® Heel Reliever

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