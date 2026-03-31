CST Academy Opens New Pediatric Therapy Clinic in Gurnee, Expanding Access for Lake County Families

CST Academy's newest clinic, now open in Gurnee. A therapist and child share a fun moment during a therapy session. CST Academy

New clinic in Gurnee brings multidisciplinary pediatric therapy services to families across Lake County and the northern suburbs.

Bringing our multidisciplinary model to Gurnee means families in Lake County no longer have to travel far to access the coordinated, comprehensive care their children deserve” — Ashley Rabell

GURNEE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CST Academy is opening a new pediatric therapy center at 1 S. Greenleaf Street in Gurnee, bringing a range of therapy services for children with developmental and therapeutic needs to families across Lake County and the northern suburbs.The Gurnee clinic offers a comprehensive range of pediatric therapy services, including autism diagnostic evaluations, Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) , speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and feeding therapy, along with CST Academy's therapeutic preschool-style program. Having those services under one roof simplifies the process for families and keeps their child's care connected and consistent from the start."Bringing our multidisciplinary model to Gurnee means families in Lake County no longer have to travel far to access the coordinated, comprehensive care their children deserve," said Ashley Rabell, Senior Director of Clinic Development at CST Academy. "We're proud to plant roots in this community and look forward to building lasting relationships with local families and providers."For Chief Clinical Officer Megan Morien, the real value of the model shows up in day-to-day clinical work. "Children grow in so many ways at once, and our team-based approach allows clinicians to align their goals and share observations in real time," Morien said. "When a child's speech therapist, occupational therapist, and behavior analyst are working together in the same space, the quality and consistency of care improves meaningfully."The Gurnee location includes a sensory gym, dedicated therapy rooms, and group spaces built to support that kind of cross-discipline collaboration. The design reflects CST Academy's broader approach, creating environments where kids can engage and build skills while clinicians have the physical space to actually work together.CST Academy has seen growing demand for this type of integrated care across the Chicago area. The Gurnee opening extends that reach into Lake County, where families now have a local option for comprehensive pediatric therapy close to home.Families interested in learning more or scheduling an evaluation can visit www.cstacademy.com or call (773) 620-7800.

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