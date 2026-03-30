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Governor Newsom proclaims Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day 2026

PROCLAMATION

It has been over a half century since the last American troops returned home from the Vietnam War, which claimed the lives of more than 58,000 U.S. service members, including 5,822 Californians. Today, we pay tribute to the courageous men and women who served and sacrificed in one of our nation’s most challenging wars.
 
During a time of great turmoil, Vietnam veterans answered our country’s call throughout more than a decade of harrowing combat – leaving many with lifelong scars, both visible and invisible. These veterans returned home to a deeply divided society and tragically did not receive the support and gratitude they deserved – a shameful reality we must never repeat.
 
Let us recommit to lifting up the legacy of our Vietnam veterans and upholding our fundamental duty to honor all service members with the support, gratitude, and respect they are rightfully owed. California is proud to stand by our veterans and remains committed to ensuring they and their families receive the care and benefits they have earned many times over.
 
NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim March 30, 2026, as “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 10th day of March 2026.

GAVIN NEWSOM
Governor of California

ATTEST:
SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.
Secretary of State

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Governor Newsom proclaims Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day 2026

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