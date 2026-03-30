PALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kevin J Cichowski has joined the race for Florida gubernatorial race 2026.Kevin will be holding an announcement for the press, and will be taking questions on Wednesday, 4-1-2026 at 4 pm. Doors open at 3pm.Where.. 37 Cleveland court palm coast Florida, 32137Kevin reminds you of the equal time rules.Thank you,, Kevins press team

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