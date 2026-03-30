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Kevin J Cichowski has joined the race for Florida gubernatorial race 2026

PALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevin J Cichowski has joined the race for Florida gubernatorial race 2026.


https://kevin4floridagovernor.com/


Kevin will be holding an announcement for the press, and will be taking questions on Wednesday, 4-1-2026 at 4 pm. Doors open at 3pm.

Where.. 37 Cleveland court palm coast Florida, 32137


Kevin reminds you of the equal time rules.


Thank you,, Kevins press team

Kevin Cichowski
Kevin Cichowski for Florida Governor
+1 386-576-0806
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Kevin J Cichowski has joined the race for Florida gubernatorial race 2026

Distribution channels: Politics


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