FOUR FRANDZEL ATTORNEYS RECOGNIZED AS TOP BANKRUPTCY & RESTRUCTURING LAWYERS IN 2026 BY LAWDRAGON

Hal Goldflam Michael Gomez Bruce Poltrock Gerrick Warrington

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that four of its attorneys have been named to the 2026 Lawdragon “500 Leading Global Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers” guide. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional expertise and commitment of the firm’s attorneys in navigating complex financial landscapes. Featured lawyers are identified through Lawdragon’s rigorous selection process, combining extensive research and peer vetting. “These are the advisors who can keep their cool for companies, investors, governments and others on the fiscal precipice,” states the publisher.The following Frandzel attorneys have been selected to the Lawdragon 2026 “500 Leading Global Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers” list: Hal Goldflam, Michael Gomez , Bruce Poltrock and Gerrick Warrington # # #Frandzel is a Chambers California Spotlight–ranked law firm providing strategic legal counsel and litigation services to financial institutions and businesses. For more than three decades, the firm’s attorneys have delivered proven results and practical business insight to help clients achieve their objectives. Frandzel is recognized for its highly responsive service, enduring client relationships, and solutions that are both effective and pragmatic.

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