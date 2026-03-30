Gastric Cancer Foundation Opens Applications for Early-Stage Funding

Seed Grants to be Awarded for innovative research in stomach cancer; apply now

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gastric Cancer Foundation (GCF) has opened its 2026 grant program. The foundation will award $200,000 in seed funding to U.S-based researchers focused on discovering innovative therapies and diagnostics to improve the treatment of gastric (stomach) cancer. GCF is now accepting letters of intent from interested researchers.

The GCF grant program is designed to provide early-stage funding for promising research projects. Applications are open to all eligible researchers, with a special emphasis on junior faculty who have earned their final degree within the last 10 years. Each recipient will be awarded a one-time grant of up to $100,000.

Researchers interested in applying for a grant must submit a letter of intent no later than April 24 to grants@gastriccancer.org.

Invited applicants will be notified shortly after and asked to submit full applications by June 19. All grant applications will be reviewed by at least two scientific advisors, with final decisions made by the GCF Board of Directors by the end of September. For more details, review the grant review process on our website.

The Gastric Cancer Foundation’s grant program is part of its larger mission to fund research that leads to innovative treatments for gastric cancer and improved outcomes for patients. Past recipients have used their seed funding to generate critical preliminary data they have used to submit competitive applications for larger research grants.

“We are committed to helping fill the ongoing funding gap for early-stage research into stomach cancer," said Susanna Nichols, Board Chair. “We look forward to supporting researchers who are pursuing new ideas for improving the diagnosis and treatment of this challenging disease.”

Last year GCF awarded two $100,000 seed grants: Pradeep Chaluvally-Raghavan, PhD, of Medical College of Wisconsin received funding to develop an antibody-drug conjugate targeting the cancer-promoting protein oncostatin M receptor (OSMR). Ignacio Vázquez-García, PhD, of Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School was awarded a grant for a project aimed at understanding how chromosomal instability affects the evolution of gastric cancer and treatment response.

Since its founding in 2009, the Gastric Cancer Foundation has awarded more than $4 million in funding for gastric cancer research, providing critical support for a cancer that receives less than 1% of all federal funding for cancer research. In addition to seed grants, GCF established the first HIPAA-compliant Gastric Cancer Registry and a Research Scholar Award to support talented young scientists pursuing research that could lead to new cures.

For more information about the Foundation, visit gastriccancer.org.

Media Contact

Harriet Patterson, Gastric Cancer Foundation, 1-510-301-3076, harrietpatterson@gastriccancer.org , gastriccancer.org

SOURCE Gastric Cancer Foundation

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