Learn Look Locate Debuts Groundbreaking Patient Guide on Lymph Node Surgery in Breast Cancer, Led by Dr. Lauren Kopicky

Dr. Lauren Kopicky, Fellowship-trained Breast Surgical Oncologist at Cleveland Clinic and Medical Advisor to Learn Look Locate, leads the groundbreaking new guide on lymph node surgery in breast cancer. This image, featured in Learn Look Locate's new guide, uses the sentinel lymph node as a guardian to highlight its vital role in breast cancer surgery and patient care. Learn Look Locate's patient-centered guide to lymph node surgery in breast cancer, using calming imagery and expert insights to make complex information more accessible.

Learn Look Locate launches a groundbreaking guide on lymph node surgery in breast cancer, offering clear, expert-led insights to empower patients with knowledge

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learn Look Locate, a global digital platform dedicated to empowering people with breast cancer through clear, patient-centered education, today announced the launch of “ Lymph Node Surgery in Breast Cancer – Hidden in Plain Sight,” a new online guide medically directed by Lauren Kopicky, DO, FACOS, FACS, fellowship-trained breast surgical oncologist at Cleveland Clinic and one of 24 Medical Advisors to Learn Look Locate.The resource explains the lymphatic system and axillary decision-making in language patients can understand, covering the axilla, sentinel lymph node biopsy, axillary lymph node dissection, and the modern shift toward precision and restraint in lymph node surgery. It is designed to show how lymph node findings provide information to guide care, rather than a verdict on outcome.“This guide takes one of the most confusing parts of breast cancer care and makes it understandable without losing the science,” said Barry Rosen, MD, Senior Medical Advisor to Learn Look Locate. “It shows patients that sometimes the safest choice is not more surgery, but the right amount of surgery, guided by evidence and respect for long-term quality of life.” In the guide, Dr. Kopicky explains how sentinel lymph node biopsy allows surgeons to “listenbefore acting,” why axillary lymph node dissection is now used more selectively, and how de-escalation of axillary surgery can help protect arm function and reduce the risk of lymphedema. She also highlights situations in which evidence supports minimizing or omitting lymph node surgery when it would not alter the treatment plan. “Historically, axillary surgery often meant removing many lymph nodes ‘just in case,’” said Dr. Kopicky. “We now know that more surgery does not always mean better outcomes. By focusing on the sentinel nodes and using modern mapping techniques, we can often gather the information we need while preserving lymphatic function and long-term quality of life.”“This new lymph node resource with Dr. Kopicky reflects exactly what Learn Look Locate stands for — medically guided education that honors both evidence and lived experience,” said Cynthia Jordan, founder of Learn Look Locate and a breast cancer survivor. “Women deserve to understand not just what is being done to their bodies, but why, and what that means for the rest of their lives.”The lymph node guide is part of Learn Look Locate’s expanding content on breast surgery and reconstruction options. The next resource from Dr. Kopicky on the platform will be an in-depth feature on the Goldilocks mastectomy — a “just right” reconstruction approach that uses a woman’s own remaining tissue at the time of mastectomy, without implants.The new page, “Lymph Node Surgery in Breast Cancer – Hidden in Plain Sight,” is available at:About Dr. Lauren KopickyLauren Kopicky, DO, FACOS, FACS, is a fellowship-trained Breast Surgical Oncologist at the Cleveland Clinic and one of 24 Medical Advisors to Learn Look Locate. Her clinical work focuses on modern axillary management, sentinel lymph node surgery, and evidence-based de-escalation.About Learn Look LocateLearn Look Locate is a patient-centered digital platform dedicated to modern, medically guidedbreast cancer education. Through expert collaborations, visual storytelling, and real patientvoices, Learn Look Locate helps people move from fear and confusion toward clarity andempowered decision-making.For media inquiries, please contact:Cynthia JordanFounder, Learn Look Locatecj@learnlooklocate.com407-592-4474

Dr. Lauren Kopicky, breast surgical oncologist at Cleveland Clinic, explains lymph nodes, sentinel biopsy, biology, staging, and treatment decisions.

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