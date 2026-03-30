MDC El Dorado Springs office has new phone number

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) public-contact office at 1109 S. Main St. in El Dorado Springs has a new phone number of 417-853-4592.

The MDC El Dorado Springs office provides the public with opportunities to purchase permits, landowner registration and reaffirmation, hunter education training, exhibits, area maps, literature, and customer service. For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/el-dorado-springs-office.

A list of all MDC office phone numbers can be found at short.mdc.mo.gov/o57.